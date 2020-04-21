ng-nz logo
Story image

Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents

21 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Jamf, an Apple enterprise management provider, has released a new watchOS app designed to support parents, teachers, and students as they adapt to a remote learning environment.

While schools are closed and shifting the bulk of their lessons online, the education sector has rapidly evolved their teaching practices to accommodate the remote learning experience.

Jamf has rolled out the Parent watchOS app as part of its Jamf Pro and Jamf School offerings. According to the company, Jamf Parent automatically syncs with the parent iPhone.  Parents and educators can then use their iPhone or Apple Watch to monitor their children’s devices.

“Jamf is committed to doing everything we can to help schools and families support remote learning during this unprecedented time,” says Jamf chief customer officer Sam Johnson.

“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home. Now with new functionality like Jamf Parent available on the Apple Watch, it is faster and more convenient to make real-time remote actions to help students continue their learning at home from school iPads.” 

Parents can:

  • Restrict which apps and features their child can access on their device, including games and social media.
  • Schedule homework or bed time and apply associated restrictions on device capabilities.
  • Track student device location and set up notifications.

Jamf School, a mobile device management solution built for education, also includes new features in its School Teacher app. They include:

  • Raise Hand – This new feature improves student and teacher communication, allowing students to raise their hand virtually, triggering a notification to teachers to respond via Chat or email immediately.
  • Teacher Guide – This in-app guide allows teachers to see helpful tips on how to teach remotely, complete with videos and tutorials.
  • Share a Lesson – This feature strengthens teacher to teacher collaboration, allowing teachers to share a custom lesson, with set-up restrictions, shared apps and whitelisted websites, with other teachers.

Jamf announced global availability of Jamf School and the availability of the Jamf Parent app in Jamf Pro last November. 

Jamf says its mission is to help schools succeed with Apple. The company also offers a range of enterprise device management solutions for Apple products.

Its solutions suite includes Jamf Pro, Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, and Jamf Protect. They have all recently been upgraded to support Apple’s spring operating system release.

Jamf says that IT administrators can allow upgrades through Jamf as soon as they wish to do so.
 

Related stories:
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
Dig deeper:
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Story image
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Story image
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Newzoo has revealed that it has adjusted its previous estimate for worldwide esports as a result of the cancellation of big-ticket events.More
Story image
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Story image
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Story image
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
Story image
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
Story image
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
Story image
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
Story image
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Story image
Plans for floating data centre in Singapore revealed
With the growing global demand for data centres, Keppel Data Centre says its floating data centre concept is an environmentally-friendly and resource-efficient way to meet the expanding needs of the digital economy. More
Story image
COVID-19: ChristchurchNZ announces $200,000 business support subsidy
The subsidy is being delivered as part of a wider business support package during phase one of a Christchurch Economic Recovery Package.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
More stories