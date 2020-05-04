JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves

Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.

100 Thieves, which was founded by esports player Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, has been involved in esports champs including the League of Legends, Fortnite World Champs, and several Call of Duty champs.

JBL will be attaching its QUANTUM range of headsets and speakers to the cause. The range includes seven different headset models: The Quantum One, Quantum Duo, Quantum 100, Quantum 200, Quantum 300, Quantum 400, Quantum 600, and Quantum 800.

According to JBL, the range line utilises proprietary JBL QuantumSURROUND and JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 sound technology and integrated head tracking sensors, which can help with immersive gameplay.

What’s the difference between QuantumSURROUND and QuantumSPHERE 360? JBL explains:

“With typical headphones, when you move your head, the soundscape follows your movement. But with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360, if you rotate your head, the sound source’s perceived location stays in place because the head-tracking sensor compensates for your head movement. For example, if there’s a sound coming from in front of you, and you turn your head to the left, the sound source’s perceived location moves to your right ear—the sound stays locked in space as you move your head.

“Also, the human brain uses small head movements to distinguish if sound sources are behind or in front of us. The brain processes the differences between when a sound arrives at the left vs. the right ear to determine where the sound is located. So with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360, you can move your head naturally to pinpoint the exact source of sounds around you.”

All headsets in the range are fully compatible with any gaming system, including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

The Quantum range will be featured at the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, including the team rooms, streaming rooms, and Nadeshot’s studio. The headsets will also be used by 100 Thieves competitive teams during practice and featured in esports Content, including The Heist.

“Our partnership with 100 Thieves highlights our drive and commitment to launching the world’s best lineup of gaming headsets and speakers to date,” says Harman chief marketing officer Ralph Santana.

These are some of the top competitive gamers in the industry, so we are proud to offer the JBL Quantum Range to help them reach countless more victories. From detecting crossfires to the slightest enemy movements, we developed the JBL Quantum Range to have the most accurate soundscape ever, leaving players to truly feel like they’re inside the game.”

The JBL Quantum Range gaming headsets will officially be on sale in New Zealand in late May, priced from $54.95 - $549.95 for a variety of options to suit both casual and competitive gamers.

