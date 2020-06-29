ng-nz logo
Story image

Kiwis and Aussies among most concerned globally about data privacy

29 Jun 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

When it comes to being clued in to whether and how organisations share their customers’ personal data, Australians and New Zealanders are among the most aware in the world, according to new research from Genesys.

The survey, which quizzed 5,000 adults around the world on their attitudes towards their personal data being collected and used by corporations, found that Kiwis and Aussies are more protective over their location data than other surveyed regions.

Where 20% of respondents in the United States and Japan allow location data to be shared with every app which solicits it, only 11% and 12% of Australians and New Zealanders respectively were willing to do the same.

New Zealanders were also the most concerned about the use of games and quizzes on social media sites which ask for access to personal data, at 57% - compared with Japan, the least concerned at 30%.

While results from Australia and New Zealand are commonly grouped together in studies like this, Genesys’ survey instead found notable standout attitudes between the two.

New Zealanders were differentiated from other nationalities in the study in their attitude towards organisations sharing their data with partners without their permission, being the least impressed with this practice at 23%.

On the other hand, to a greater extent than Australians, Kiwis reportedly valued savings over privacy with 43% signing up for discounts and freebies, knowing companies are probably sharing their personal data with partners.

Meanwhile, Australians placed the highest value on privacy, with 44% of respondents from that country acknowledging they expect services to take longer and be costlier due to their value of privacy.

In the event of data being misused or used without consent, 46% of Australians believe monetary compensation would prove a company truly understands the annoyance and risk they caused whereas, 46% of New Zealanders believe a public apology would demonstrate a company’s understanding. 

In a show of statistical solidarity between the two neighbours, 41% of Australians and 40% of New Zealanders were willing to share their personal data with organisations, but with the caveat that they expect something in return – being paid, for example.

Another area in which the two countries had converged opinions was overall concern that companies are abusing their personal data – 91% of respondents from both nations reported this concern, with approximately half becoming more anxious over the past five years.

In response, more than half of A/NZ respondents admit to taking active steps to prevent companies from tracking their online behaviour such as disabling cookies, and 65% in both countries make an effort to read privacy statements ‘sometimes’ or ‘all the time’.

Despite these concerns, just over half of Australian and New Zealand respondents agree they would continue doing business with an organisation who had accidentally leaked their data.

Related stories:
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
Instagram to roll out better third party access controls
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Things are getting personal with Microsoft Teams
The new features are designed to enable Teams to be used as a central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay connected and organised, Microsoft states.More
Story image
IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working
Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Story image
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Story image
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Story image
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand.More
Story image
2degrees unveils new infrastructure sharing agreement, passes $1b milestone
The company has revealed it has invested $1 billion into its network infrastructure, and has expanded on its venture with Spark and Vodafone to connect the country's rural areas.More
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
If life for you is a party just waiting to happen, you will find the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom an indispensable piece of kit.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless mouse
We take the gaming accessories manufacturers latest high precision mouse to the test.More
Story image
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
The Outer Worlds (Switch): A great game but a terrible port 
Anyone that was excited about this Switch port was waiting to see how the graphics will turn out. We were right to be worried, as this is the side that really pulls this game down.More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
Kiwi game developers move forward with indigenous gaming platform Katuku Island
“We created Katuku Island to bring cultural literacy to a technological platform that uses Maori Toi graphics, sounds, characters, tribal tattoo and indigenous challenges. As an indigenous researcher and business owner, I wanted to make a difference.”More
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Almost 40% of the Earth's population will be gamers by 2023
There will be 3 billion gamers on the planet by the time 2023 comes along, and the gaming market will suprass US$200 billion worldwide during the same year, according to the latest data from Newzoo.More
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Research trials new way to stop voice spoofers in their tracks
“Voice spoofing attacks can be used to make purchases using a victim’s credit card details, control Internet of Things connected devices like smart appliances and give hackers unsolicited access to personal consumer data."More
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Apple's new watchOS 7 features handwashing detection, new watch faces
“watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”More
More stories