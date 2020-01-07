New Zealand
Story image

Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data

07 Jan 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

New Zealanders are becoming increasingly concerned about the protection of their identity and use of personal data by organisations, according to new research from Digital Identity New Zealand.

The research found a total of 79% of New Zealanders are concerned about the protection of their identity and use of personal data by organisations, with public concern and frustration about how personal data is shared online growing.

Digital Identity New Zealand executive director Andrew Weaver says a change in behaviour is occurring with 73% of Kiwis claiming to have made a change to their online behaviour because of privacy concerns.

“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online," he says.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has a golden opportunity, now at the start of a new decade, to demonstrate a truly inclusive digital identity environment," Weaver says.

"Such is New Zealand’s progress, we are already seeing interest in what is being done here, from neighbours in the Pacific, in countries such as Canada and from multinational technology firms."

New Zealanders consider personal information or data in areas such as a driver’s licence or passport, transactions, contact details, names and addresses, employment details, online browsing, marital status, loyalty card usage, demographic details, photos and videos uploaded, date from apps, social media activity and posts and heritage and ancestry.

“Barriers to control of personal data exist. The survey found 85% of respondents said there was a lack of transparency, as well as concern in having to share data with so many organisations," explains Weaver.

“Additionally, only one in 20 New Zealanders have a fully satisfied experience with registering new accounts. Nine out of 10 New Zealanders find the idea of being more in control of their digital identity appealing," he adds.

Weaver says digital identity is a powerful tool that can enhance privacy, reduce risk and massively increase productivity for people and for organisations.

"While the idea of a portable and reusable means of identification is simple and elegant, the collaborative mechanisms that sit behind it are not," he says.

“In Aotearoa/New Zealand there is a growing awareness of the enabling potential of a well-designed digital identity framework, and in 2020 that awareness will start to translate into action.

“2020 will see the work of the government’s digital identity transition programme inform tactical and strategic activity related to interaction with government agencies, the future of RealMe and the development of a trust framework that recognises and supports a collaborative digital identity ecosystem for New Zealand," says Weaver.

“We will continue to see communities push back on invasive and murky methods of advertising and monetisation of personal information.

“We are currently operating in an environment of low trust, if not mistrust. Tech companies in particular are realising that offering customer meaningful choice when it comes to privacy is no longer an optional extra," he says.

“At Digital Identity NZ, we have returned again and again to the touchpoint of identity as taonga, recognising that personal information is to be treasured and treated with dignity and respect. This paradigm shift is the genesis of trust.

“Organisations which genuinely promote and respect individual and community information will be the success stories of the 2020s.”

"Digital identity solutions, built for everyone are built by everyone, is the motto of Women in Identity. In Aotearoa New Zealand, we have an amazing array of entrepreneurs, social enterprises, academics and iwi organisations working in digital identity," says Weaver. 

“The enduring beauty and wisdom of whakapapa and whanaungatanga demonstrated in te ao Maori is a model applicable to all communities and is a critical component of digital identity in our country," he says.

“While we still have a way to go to enable a fully functional digital identity ecosystem, 2020 will welcome the emergence of collaborative solutions that will enable people to take control of their identity information and reduce the painful friction associated with many of our current online interactions.”

 

Related stories:
Startup uses blockchain to democratise music industry
Swedish company teams up with CERN to advance autonomous car tech
Massey Uni & Stats NZ launch first research database
Big Tech firms in the spotlight over data privacy
Amazon admits storing Alexa recordings until users take action
Why Kiwis deserve the right to control their digital identities
Dig deeper:
Story image
06 Jan
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
17 Dec
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
12 Dec
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
26 Dec
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
13 Jan
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
09 Jan
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Story image
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Story image
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
Story image
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Story image
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Story image
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
More stories