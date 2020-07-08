Lenovo launches newest ThinkCentre nano range

Lenovo’s latest ThinkCentre desktop range has taken the ‘nano’ approach to form factors, releasing a range of ultra-small products suited for the modern workplace. The range includes the ThinkCentre M75n and M75n IoT, as well as the ThinkCentre M90n.

ThinkCentre M75n and M75n IoT

The ThinkCentre M75n is 22 millimetres thin and weighs 505 grams. It includes all peripheral ports such as displays, network ports, accessory ports such as headphones, and a USB Type-C port.

The M75n is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors, with solid state storage and Windows 10, the M75n delivers desktop performance and security helping users accomplish their daily tasks.

“Today’s desktops need a flexible purpose. The M75n can be mounted anywhere with the appropriate accessories — on the wall, behind a monitor, under the tabletop. Or keep it free for ultimate grab and-go portability,” Lenovo states.

“The M75n can be mounted anywhere with the appropriate accessories — on the wall, behind a monitor, under the tabletop. Or keep it free for ultimate grab-and-go portability. Connect

ThinkCentre M75n to an external keyboard, mouse and up to two displays for a multi-monitor, ergonomic, full desktop computing experience.”

The ThinkCentre M75n IoT is designed with warehouse, retail, and healthcare edge computing environments in mind. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connections, and can serve as a ThinClient for a work from home platform, or as a desktop as a service.

The M75n IoT supports different operating systems and inbuilt driver support for older operating systems to cater for backwards compatibility.

ThinkCentre M90n

The ThinkCentre M90n is now available with 4G/LTE WWAN for enhanced high-speed connectivity in more remote locations.

As integral devices within Lenovo’s SmartEdge solutions framework, the Nano IoT desktops can process and interpret data from multiple sources (sensors, inverters, sirens, displays, cameras, and others) efficiently and send only what matters to the cloud or data centre with reduced latency.

All ThinkCentre devices include ThinkShield security to protect critical data and business processes.

ThinkCentre Nano desktops have built-in security features, such as a dTPM 2.0 chip, Smart USB protection, individual USB port disablement, and a chassis intrusion switch, plus many more security features that can be customised to meet customer needs.

Pricing

ThinkCentre M75n starts at AU$879 AU / NZ$1039

ThinkCentre M75n IoT starts at at AU$779 / NZ$919

ThinkCentre M90n IoT starts at at AU$499 / NZ$759.

Lenovo employs 57,000 employees and operates in 180 markets around the world.

“Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society,” the company states.