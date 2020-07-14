Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’

Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.

According to Lenovo, new research finds as many as 6 in 10 Australians aged 16-45 say they would consider a career in gaming, but only 19% know what steps to take to break into the industry. In addition, only 11% are aware of the full breadth of gaming careers available.

In order to empower those interested in game development, Lenovo launched its Epprenticeship initiative in June 2020.

Those interested were asked to submit a video that showed their personality, passion for gaming and creativity. The company states it received hundreds of entries during the application process in just two weeks.

Lenovo gaming business development manager for Australia and New Zealand, Ben Williams, says, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the volume and quality of the applications received.

"The future of Australia and New Zealand’s gaming industry will be incredibly bright if it’s filled with the talent we’ve had the pleasure of meeting virtually over the last few weeks.”

The winner of the initiative is New Zealander Amy Campbell, also known as SassQueenAmy.

According to Lenovo, Campbell stood out as a ‘truly passionate gamer’ who is ‘continually striving to land a career in the industry she loves’ and has what it takes to make it in the industry.

Campbell is a fitness instructor by day and in order to fulfill her dream of working in the gaming industry is engaging in studies, side-hustles and streams.

Lenovo states Campbell has started freelancing for gaming publications, and is studying Game Design and Digital Media at University.

As the successful applicant, she will receive $5,000 and the latest Legion equipment to hone in her game development skills but also be exposed to competitive esports and streaming verticals.

In addition, she will be gifted the latest Legion 5Pi laptop fitted with the latest Intel Core processors and Legion TrueStrike keyboard.

Over the coming weeks, Campbell will receive three 1:1 training sessions to learn more about the key aspects of gaming and help drive her career goals forward.

Amongst the trainers will be Australian TV presenter, Twitch broadcaster, author and video game critic Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen, and Ashley Ringrose, founder of indie developing studio SMG Studios.

Campbell commented, “I’m delighted to be selected as the Lenovo Legion Epprentice. I cannot wait to share my love for gaming with the broader community and I am excited to meet, and learn from, the mentors selected for this program.

“With COVID-19 massively disrupting my working life, I had the time to consider what I value and what I want to put out into the world. A timely reminder for me to continue to pursue my dream - which can be difficult without the right guidance.”

When asked why Campbell was chosen to be the Legion Epprentice, Lenovo’s Ben Williams, commented, “Amy has not only demonstrated an interest in a career in the industry by pursuing freelancing writing gigs for gaming publications, but has continually sought to expand her knowledge of the industry through education.

“With a broad ranging interest spanning a number of fields in gaming, we think Amy will thrive with the diverse lessons and mentorship offered through the Epprenticeship.”