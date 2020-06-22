Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range

Lenovo is launching the next generation of the ThinkPad P Series: the ThinkPad P15, ThinkPad P17, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 and the all new ThinkPad P15v. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 has also been announced.

All are equipped with 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors.

The ThinkPad P Series and the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 will feature the new Ultra Performance Mode, exclusive to these systems.

Enabled by default as a setting in BIOS, Ultra Performance Mode relaxes restrictions on acoustics and temperature, tapping into the full potential of the GPU and CPU, and leveraging an improved thermal design to maintain the integrity of the machine and deliver increased performance.

Lenovo says it has completely reengineered the thermal design on the ThinkPad P15 and P17 providing 13% more air flow, a 30% larger CPU heatsink, larger vents and even a new thermal mesh to dissipate heat faster.

Lenovo has also moved to a new daughter card design instead of relying on a soldered solution.

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 will feature modular design, offering four times the number of GPU and CPU configurations than previous generations.

With NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, the ThinkPad P15 and P17 support higher GPU wattage graphics than their predecessors, increasing from 80 watts to 90 watts and 90 watts to 110 watts respectively.

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 include a 94WHr battery and up to 4TB of storage, along with up to 128GB DDR4 of memory and UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays.

Lenovo’s thinnest and lightest 15” mobile workstation – the ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 – brings additional usability features including a new anti-smudge coating, upgraded speakers and a new UHD LCD display option with a 600-nit panel.

It also offers optional LTE WWAN.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 includes a 10th Gen Intel H series vPro mobile processor up to Core i9 and optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics.

It features a 15.6-inch display with up to 600-nits brightness, WiFi 6 and optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN.

Modern Standby means that emails, messages and updates are received when the lid is closed and allows rapid resume.

A new addition, the ThinkPad P15v is a 15in device with a UHD 600-nit LCD display and the NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU.

The new range will be available from July.