Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
20 Jul 2020
Lenovo has made its full portfolio of smart home devices available in New Zealand.
The full suite is available for pre-order and will arrive on shelves in August at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and Noel Leeming. The availability of Lenovo smart home devices to New Zealand market also signals the expansion of the Google Assistant ecosystem in the market.
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.
Product Details:
- Designed for the home, Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant enables users to stream music and YouTube videos, relive memories with Google Photos, check the weather and traffic, control their smart home, and more. Available in two screen sizes 7” and 10” designed to fit your perfect living space. With a vibrant HD touchscreen display and wrapped in a minimalist, modern design, the Lenovo Smart Display is the ideal home companion for busy families who need easy-to-use, time-saving technology.
The 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display starts at a pre-order price of $279 (normally $329) and the 7-inch model starts at a pre-order price of $179 (normally $229). Both models are available now for their special pre-order price online via retailers Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and Noel Leeming - available in New Zealand stores from early August.
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is the latest addition to Lenovo’s innovative smart living product line and is purpose-made for the bedroom, helping users unwind in the evening, kick start their day, control their smart home and listen to their favourite music with multi-room audio grouping. Lenovo has paid extra attention to speaker quality in the Lenovo Smart Clock. Packing a full-range 6W speaker and two passive radiators that can fill up a large bedroom, it is tuned with the latest background noise reduction technology for enhanced radio listening. For a wind down before sleep, users can ask the Google Assistant to play some relaxing music or guided meditation.
The Smart Clock is available for pre-order from today (15th July 2020), and in store from early August. Available now for pre order special price of $99 (normally $139) at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Noel Leeming.
- Lenovo Smart Lighting range illuminates another component of the immersive smart home experience. With a range of Lenovo Smart Bulbs and Smart LED lightstrips to set the mood in your home with adjustable colour temperature and brightness, users have the ability to manage multiple lights simultaneously and set customisable modes for different occasions.
The Lenovo Smart Lighting range, Lenovo Smart Plug and Lenovo Smart Cameras will launch in New Zealand in July 2020, available for pre-order now. The products will be available in-store at Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and Noel Leeming from early August.
- Lenovo Smart Automation accessories include the Lenovo Smart Plug and Smart IR Controller, any device connected to the Lenovo Smart Plug now has an easy-to-reach power button as you can turn it on and off remotely via Lenovo’s Link Pro App. The Smart Plug also allows users the ability to set routines around devices they have connected via a smart plug. The Smart IR Controller acts as a universal voice controlled remote to smartify your home appliances like air conditioners, TV, audio devices. Lenovo Smart Security range includes Smart Indoor Cameras with HD resolution, wide field of view (FOV) which offers remote directional and zoom control with two-way audio capability and a motion detection IR sensor. These Smart Cameras can be controlled remotely by the Lenovo Link Pro App or compatible Smart Displays.
Smart Home Essentials RRP:
- Lenovo Smart Plug $39.95
- Lenovo Smart IR Controller $39.95
- Lenovo Smart Bulb White $29.95
- Lenovo Smart Bulb Colour $39.95
- Lenovo Smart LED Lightstrip $49.95
- Lenovo Smart Indoor Camera K1 $79.00
- Lenovo Smart 360 Camera P1 $129.00
