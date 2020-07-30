Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August

Logitech will next month launch a new wireless gaming headset that’s bound to turn heads.

The Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset combines wireless technology with the sleek design of the PRO X line.

According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.

The PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, which delivers more than 20 hours of battery life and 12.8 metres of range.

The new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or on stream, the PRO-G 50mm driver for crisp professional audio, next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness and comfortable memory foam padding with a lightweight design delivering hours of comfort for long practice sessions or competition gaming.

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” says Logitech G Pro Line portfolio manager Chris Pate.

“PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

"I love my PRO X headset, the only thing I wish it had was wireless support. Now I don’t have to wish anymore” adds League of Legends, TSM’s Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg.

The Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August of 2020, for RRP NZ$399

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Length: 138 mm

Width: 94 mm

Height: 195 mm

Weight: 370 g

Charging Cable Length: 1.8 m

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Headphone:

Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50 mm

Magnet: Neodymium

Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 KHz

Impedance: 32 ohm

Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm

Materials:

Fork: Aluminum

Headband: Steel

Ear and head pads: Memory Foam Leatherette

Extra Ear pads: Memory Foam Cloth

Pro Microphone:

Microphone Pickup Pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional)

Type: Electret Condenser

Size: 6 mm

Frequency response: 100 Hz-10 KHz

Wireless:

Battery Life (Rechargeable)Battery life may vary based on user and computing condition. Up to 20h battery life is based on headset volume set to 50%: up to 20h

Wireless Range: up to 13m

Connection Type: 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED

REQUIREMENTS