Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games

24 Jul 2020
Damian Seeto
A few months ago, fans got a small taste of what the Xbox Series X console could do when a variety of third party video games were revealed. Now even more next-generation games have been revealed/announced from Microsoft’s many first-party studios. 

Halo Infinite

The biggest announcement made this week was the first gameplay footage for Halo Infinite. Even though this is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. 

What was revealed today for Halo Infinite was an extended eight-minute long single-player campaign. The Halo franchise started back in 2001 with the first Xbox console, and it has always been one of the most popular FPS franchises of all time. 

Halo Infinite is going to be a different beast compared to all of the other games in the series. This is because the game will have a huge open-world environment for you to explore. This is a change from the more linear FPS campaigns featured in older games. 

While the open-world environment is new to the franchise, Halo Infinite will still look and play familiar to series veterans. Most of the same guns are here and Master Chief can still ride on the cool looking warthog vehicle. 

Halo Infinite is also aiming to be the best looking game in the series featuring 4K visuals rendered at 60fps. The game will be out this Holiday 2020 alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X. 

Fable

Also announced at the event is a new Fable game developed by Playground Games. Playground Games is making a change since the studio previously only developed the Forza Horizon video games. Not much else was announced for the game, but fans will be happy to know the franchise is back. 

Forza Motorsport

Another familiar franchise returning to the Xbox Series X is the driving series Forza Motorsport. This game will once again be developed by Turn 10 which will be the studio’s eighth Forza Motorsport game. The game is still early in development, but it will feature 4K graphics at 60fps. It will also be the first in the series to feature ray tracing technology!

Other newly announced Xbox Series X games have been listed down below. 

•    As Dusk Falls
•    Avowed
•    The Gunk
•    Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis 
•    S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
•    State of Decay 3
•    Tetris Effect: Connected
•    Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fans will also be happy to know that the Xbox Series X is backwards compatible with a variety of already released Xbox One video games. Some Xbox One games will be optimised to take advantage of the Xbox Series X’s new technology. The games optimised for the new console include Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Sea of Thieves. 

If you want to check out the full digital presentation, you can check out the YouTube video posted down below. The Xbox Series X console releases in Holiday 2020. 

Story image
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
Story image
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Story image
Microsoft spruces up Teams platform with several new features
A new set of features to help virtual interactions become more engaging as the world pivots towards a stronger combination of remote and in-office working.More
Story image
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Story image
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
