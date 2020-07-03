Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy

Microsoft has teamed up with recruitment firm Adecco to provide free learning resources to New Zealand job seekers.

Teresa Moore, CEO of Adecco Group New Zealand, says the new partnership aims to give tens of thousands of New Zealand job seekers access to the technical skills necessary to apply for some of the countr'ys most in-demand jobs, combined with Adecco's career coaching services.

"We understand the prospect of reskilling can be intimidating, that is why we are excited to work with Microsoft to bring this new initiative to candidates and associates across the Adecco Group," she says.

"COVID has affected careers and we believe the opportunity to develop new skills will assist job seekers greatly in the unpredictable post-coronavirus labour market."

This initiative builds on Microsoft's existing support for initiatives like Be Labs Be Employed, which connects people with disabilities with leading employers, and TupuToas Internship programme, which provides professional opportunities for Maori and Pacific tertiary students.

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director, Microsoft New Zealand says, "The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event. The rebuild is already underway in some areas of the economy, however we know that the skills required to fill many of these new jobs are different to the skillsets of the wider workforce.

"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills," she says.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella adds, "COVID-19 has created both a public health and an economic crisis, and as the world recovers, we need to ensure no one is left behind.

"Today, were bringing together resources from Microsoft inclusive of LinkedIn and GitHub to reimagine how people learn and apply new skills and help 25 million people facing unemployment due to COVID-19 prepare for the jobs of the future," he says.

Microsoft president Brad Smith says COVID-19 has provoked a massive demand shock, setting off job losses that far exceed the scale of the Great Recession a decade ago.

"A key step in accelerating economic recovery and ensuring that recovery is inclusive is to provide easier access to digital skills for those hardest hit by job losses, including people with lower incomes, women, and underrepresented minorities," he says.

"Creating opportunity for every member of the global workforce drives everything we do at LinkedIn," adds LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

"As a part of the Microsoft ecosystem, we have the unique ability to help job seekers around the world especially those who have been disproportionately disadvantaged during the COVID-19 crisis gain the skills and find the jobs they deserve.

"We are proud to be bringing the right data about what the jobs and skills of the future will be to create the right learning paths to help 25 million job seekers find their next opportunities."