MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards

04 May 2020
Newsdesk
Motherboard manufacturer, MSI has announced its Intel Z490 Series Motherboards along with the new Intel 10th Gen Core processors for socket 1200. 

MEG, MPG and MAG series are three different segments catered towards the most demanding enthusiasts and overclockers through to entry-level gaming and business professionals.

To support Intel 10th gen processors, MSI Z490 Series Motherboards utilise the latest technology and the most advanced designs we've ever engineered. 

Every MSI Z490 Series motherboard includes M.2 Shield Frozr cooling that ensures best-in-class thermal performance.

The entire Z490 motherboard lineup improves conductivity for thermal and overclocking performance by adopting multi-layer PCB ranging from 6 layers up to 10 layers. 

Multi-layer PCB are beneficial for higher bandwidth applications and reliable circuit transmission.

2.5G Ethernet LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX combine to offer faster data transfer speedss. 

The Z490 Series Motherboards also support addressable RGB LED with new EZ LED Controls, allowing easy access to turn on and off lighting functionality, as well as pre-installed I/O shielding for convenient installation and optimisation for integration with MSI cooling systems releasing later this year.

The MSI Enthusiast Gaming (MEG) series motherboards feature active cooling system: Frozr Heatsink Design with double ball bearings fan, Zero Frozr technology, and venting on I/O shielding. 

MEG Z490 GODLIKE offers a more powerful thermal design, including Stacked Fin Array, heat-pipe and MOSFET Baseplate which are all adapted for extreme and overclocking performance.

All three M.2 slots are equipped with M.2 Shield Frozr. MEG Z490 GODLIKE provides patented double side M.2 thermal solution to ensure the best thermal condition.

MEG series motherboards adopt Mirrored Power Arrangement with ISL Phases controllers to double the phases. 

16x 90A Smart Power Stage Design with 16x Titanium Choke III are also used to ensure identical, consistent and stable power delivery for 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

Z490 GODLIKE and ACE both feature Chest Plate, a rigid metal backplate, to prevent potential bending or twisting damage during installation process.

Audio Boost HD is also used for MEG series motherboards with dedicated ALC1220 audio processor, while the ESS Audio DAC and headphone amplifier deliver studio-grade sound experience.

MSI Performance Gaming (MPG) series motherboards offer onboard Mystic Light LED with 16.8 million colours and 29 effects, controlled within MSI’s Dragon Center.

Premium Duet Rail Power Solution helps improve the stability of power delivery. With more processor cores, the thermal solution is essential to enhance heat dissipation effects. 

MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI features enlarged chipset heatsink and heat-pipe. Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI and Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI are both equipped with aluminium cover and MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS offers an Extended Heatsink Design.

2.5G LAN with LAN Manager with Wi-Fi 6 AX solution, offers the latest wired and wireless connection. 

Lightning USB 20G for MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI and MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI adopts ASMedia 3241 controller chip for up to 20Gbps transfer speed with Type-C connector.

The MSI Z490 TOMAHAWK features aluminium cover and MSI B460 TOMAHAWK has Extended Heatsink Design. Both enlarged heatsinks ensure better thermal effects. 

All M.2 slots are equipped with M.2 Shield Frozr to prevent throttling. Digital PWM with 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System can guarantee stability and consistency for power delivery.

The TOMAHAWK is equipped with Dual LAN, including 2.5G LAN and Gigabit LAN with lower CPU overhead and long-term network usage.

For B460 chipsets, MSI also has a complete MAG series motherboard lineup including TOMAHAWK, MORTAR and BAZOOKA motherboards with all equipping 12+1+1 Duet Rail Power System for more stability to meet entry-level gamers.

For business, the MSI Z490-A PRO features stable functionality and high-quality assembly for better professional workflows. 

Extended Heatsink Design, M.2 Shield Frozr and Digital PWM with 12 Duet Rail Power System lead to reliable processing. 

Network solution is also upgraded to 2.5G LAN to offer faster networking experiences.

