New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year

2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.

Dell G5 15 SE – a gaming laptop with a ‘fighter plane’ look

First up is the Dell G5 15 SE, which is a new laptop designed in a ‘modern fighter plane’ look, according to Dell’s Matt McGowan.

The laptop is fitted with third-generation AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors, and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphical processing units (GPUs).

When paired, the AMD hardware will be able to optimise performance based on whatever task users are doing at the time.

Dell says this is all thanks to AMD SmartShift technology that automatically shifts power between the processor and GPU as it’s needed.

There is also a macro key called ‘Game Shift’, which essentially provides a quick launch of game-ready settings.

The Dell G15 SE features 15.6” FHD display panel, the new G5 15 SE has an optional blazing 144Hz refresh rate, optional 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and optional 68WHr battery.

It is expected to launch in the United States in mid-April for US$799 (New Zealand and Australian release dates and pricing aren’t specified).

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

Alienware is also releasing the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (also known as the AW2521HF.

It has a 240Hz refresh rate that is apparently twice as fast as most gaming monitors on the market, coupled with a true 1ms grey-to-grey response time and IPS technology.

It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility for a smoother gaming experience with virtually no screen tearing or blurring.

The monitor was developed in part through feedback from the gaming community, and esports players from Team Liquid. Unsurprisingly, Team Liquid is endorsing the monitor as the “Official Display for Team Liquid. It’s also the official competition monitor for League of Legends global events.

It is expected to launch in the United States in March for US$499.99 (once again, New Zealand and Australian release dates and pricing aren’t specified but we’ll keep an eye on information as it comes through).

Alienware Second Screen puts game stats on your phone

And finally, Alienware has teased an ‘exploratory’ concept called Alienware Second Screen, which essentially allows gamers to see PC performance stats on their phone.

“We think this idea will pique the interest of mobile gamers who don’t always have access to a second monitor but still want a way to track their performance without leaving the game,” says McGowan.