New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp

A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ.

InternetNZ says the revamped Broadband Map NZ is designed to provide more accurate data on wireless Internet availability in New Zealand.

The tool enables users to compare different technologies on the same map, meaning they can now see fibre, cable, ADSL, VDSL, and wireless coverage at a specific location.

Additionally, the new website provides improved performance, enhanced design and user experience, InternetNZ says.

According to the organisation, more than half a million people have visited the website over the last four years to learn about internet options at their address and to get connected to the internet.

InternetNZ commercial director David Morrison says the new version of the site positions the Broadband Map NZ as a platform that will continually reflect the state and evolution of internet coverage in New Zealand.

"With the coverage information we receive from data providers, we are able to paint a comprehensive picture of broadband availability in New Zealand both now and in the future," says Morrison.

"The map is also a powerful tool for identifying the gaps in internet coverage in the country and improving digital inclusion," he says.

"InternetNZ believes that all New Zealanders should be able and empowered to participate online and benefit from the Internet," says Morrison.

"We aim to inspire concrete improvements in this area, making sure the internet is available for all New Zealanders," he explains.

InternetNZ chief executive Jordan Carter adds, "Broadband Map NZ’s ability to showcase internet access data is a big step towards realising InternetNZ’s vision of an internet that is open, secure and for all New Zealanders."

You can visit the Broadband Map NZ site here.

InternetNZ is a non-profit organisation, and the home and guardian of .nz - providing the infrastructure, security and support. The organisation uses the funding from the sale of .nz domain names to support the development of New Zealand's internet through policy, community grants, research and events.

The company earlier this month announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees, as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.

The fee increase will see .nz wholesale domain fees change from $1.25 per month to $1.50 per month.

The increase in price will apply to newly created domain names as well as renewed domain names, InternetNZ says. The change will come in effect as of 1 June 2020.