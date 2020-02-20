New Zealand
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024

20 Feb 2020
Nick Forrester
The online gaming industry continues to engage more and more active players, and the second-largest revenue stream of the global gaming industry is forecast to grow big in the coming years.

This year the number of online gamers is expected to reach 877.3 million, according to data gathered by LeagueOfBetting.com.

If this rising trend continues in the following years, the number of global online gamers is set to hit 1 billion by 2024.

Online Games Player Base Grows 50 million Per Year

The recent years have witnessed a huge growing trend in the number of online gamers all over the world. 

A study released by Statista showed that there were 731.2 million active users in the online games segment in 2017. 

Since then, the number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. 

The 2020 data indicate user penetration in the online games segment is set to reach 11.8% this year and continue growing to 13.0% by 2024.

The statistics indicate that 37% of all online gamers are millennials, aged between 24 and 35 years old, with 60% being male with medium and high income.

Online games segment refers to multiplayer internet gaming, and social gaming played directly in the browser or through installed apps. 

It includes both free-to-play games with in-game additional premium content buys, like Fortnite, and subscription-based ones such as World of Warcraft. 

The revenue of the global online games industry is expected to reach USD$17.1 billion this year, and continue rising to $17.8 billion by 2024.

40% of all Online Gamers are from China

With $4.2 billion revenue in 2020, China represents the leading online gaming market in the world. 

The statistics also show the number of online gamers in the country is expected to reach 324.5 million this year, or nearly 40% of all online game players in the world.

In the last three years, the number of users in the Chinese online games segment increased by nearly 30 million. 

However, in November 2019 the Chinese government imposed a curfew on online gaming for minors, especially between 10 pm and 8 am. 

The new rules came as a part of the plan against video game addiction.

Besides the curfew, all minors are restricted to 90 minutes of online gaming per week and three hours on weekends and holidays.

New government rules are expected to slow down the strong rising trend in the Chinese online games segment. 

The 2020 data indicate that the number of online gamers in the country is forecast to increase around 1.5 million per year, reaching 330.6 million in total by 2024.

Story image
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Story image
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Story image
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Story image
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
Story image
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Story image
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
Story image
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
