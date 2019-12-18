New Zealand
Story image

Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas

18 Dec 2019
Shannon Williams
Share:

Online Christmas shopping is closing in on offline purchases this Christmas, according to new research from Slice Digital.

According to the research, Of the 15% that have already completed their Christmas shopping so far, nearly half have purchased a gift online. And, 68% of those aged 18-34 reported shopping online.

With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for retailers to expand beyond traditional marketing channels to maximise their online retail sales, Slice Digital says. 

On behalf of Slice Digital, Opinion Compare conducted a national survey of 821 New Zealanders to gauge an understanding of their plans for Christmas this year.

"This is higher than what is expected for those yet to complete their shopping with only 35% of purchases expected to be made online. Are those who shop online for gifts just more organised, or are their needs not being met by stores which is forcing them to turn online," says Gavin Male, founder of SLICE Digital.

The expected proportion of shopping being done online peaks among 18-34s (68%) and also for those in Auckland, despie being located in a major city with a wider range and larger number of stores in close proximity.

Over a third (35%) of Kiwis plan seek help to pay for Christmas purchases, with ‘after-pay’ services most popular. Of the 22% that would use these, under 35s and single parents are the most likely - 36% and 43% respectively. Anxiety about the cost of Christmas is reflected in a greater call for help with payments - 47% will seek help this year with a significantly higher number planning to use ‘buy now pay later’ services (30%), to borrow from friends and family (9% vs 4% on average) or to take out a personal loan (4% vs 1% on average).

"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment," says Male.

"Traditional and established digital channels like Google and Facebook become incrementally more expensive at this time of year as competition for audience and keywords heats up," he says. 

"SLICE Digital is a specialist New Zealand Affiliate Marketing network that works with leading Kiwi retailers like Kathmandu, Barkers, Citta Design and Onceit as well as smaller, specialist ecommerce sites like Banjos Beard and Paper Plane Store," Male explains.

"Hugely established overseas, affiliate marketing is a rapidly growing marketing channel in New Zealand that works on a pure pay for performance basis, only costing the advertiser when they make a sale or generate a lead."

Related stories:
Black Friday alert: Financial botnets targeting e-commerce apparel sites
Kiwis need to prioritise online security during Black Friday sales
Buy Now Pay Later users ditching their credit cards
Christchurch firm sells AR tech to US retail marketing giant
Noel Leeming launches new protection plan
Mighty Ape offers Afterpay in New Zealand - finally
Dig deeper:
Story image
12 Dec
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
13 Dec
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
06 Dec
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Story image
09 Dec
Norton 360, best all-in-one internet safety package
A Norton 360 Premium one-year subscription protects up to five of your devices, including your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. More
Story image
16 Dec
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Today
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Story image
Norton 360, best all-in-one internet safety package
A Norton 360 Premium one-year subscription protects up to five of your devices, including your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Hays: Jobseekers must 'self-disrupt' their career in 2020
taking calculated risks, not raising salary too early and highlighting transferrable skills for a sideways move are all ways people can land a job in the next year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Like the rest of Corsair’s gaming products, you’ll be both nimble-fingered, lit up and unstoppable.More
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
Vodafone bolsters Southland 4G capabilities with new sites
"Bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas."More
Story image
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
Story image
Hands-on review: InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ For iPhone 11 Pro Max
When you pay more than $2,000 for a device, and you are as clumsy as I am, the next natural step is to look for a really good screen protector.More
Story image
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Story image
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards
Apple Music will celebrate with a global, live-streamed performance by Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater on December 5 at 3:30 pm. More
Story image
Ola set to expand operations in NZ to 11 new locations
A year after launching in New Zealand, Ola will expand its platform beyond Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to other cities including Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Tauranga.More
Story image
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are aprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Hands-on review: The ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 headset
This is a serious headset for the serious gamer. Here's why.More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Game review: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is a charming revision of a classic coin-op arcade game. It retains enough of the original, whilst suitably updating it for the modern gaming palette. More
Flexible workspaces provide major boost to NZ's local economies
Businesses that decentralise their workplaces could reap the benefits of lower overheads, happier workers, and reduced commute times – but they could also help to stimulate regional economies.More
Hands-on review: The Mophie Powerstation XXL
The Mophie Powerstation XXL is great for anyone who needs a good reliable portable charging solution or is looking to for a gift for a tech-loving friend or family member.More
Game review: Shenmue III is a nice surprise
Shenmue III would not have come out if it wasn’t for a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched during E3 2015. Four years later, the game is finally out but does it live up to the hype?More
Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar marks the audio expert’s foray into home theatre
The AMBEO Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualisation technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS. More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones
I’m estimating I have doubled my coolness factor by wearing them, because they have to be one of the best-looking headsets I’ve seen.More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Spare space in the car? Kiwis can now make a little money by shipping stuff
Lonelyseat is a new service that connects drivers with people who need parcels or objects shipped around the country.More
More stories