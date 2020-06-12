PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed

Sony has been awfully quiet over the last few months, but finally the company has now revealed more details about its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.

First of all, the PS5 hardware looks different to most PlayStation consoles because it is coloured white much like the controller is. It looks stylish and it appears as if Sony prefers the hardware to be placed vertically like the Xbox Series X console.

Sadly, no price or release date was announced, but it will be released in late 2020. The console will have both an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive version as well as an all-digital offering too! A ton of accessories such as an HD Camera, Media Remote and Wireless Headphones will also be sold separately.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The digital event held earlier this morning also revealed a ton of exclusive PlayStation 5 games that will be released in the near future. One of the games coming this year is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This means Peter Parker is taking a break while fans get a chance to play as a younger character. New York City will still be the playground you will play in and the game’s developer is still Insomniac Games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac is a very busy game studio because they also announced a new Ratchet & Clank video game for the PlayStation 5. Again, fans of the franchise will love the return of the dynamic duo, but they will also be joined by a new character judging by the new trailer. No release date was announced, but expect this game to be out in the near future.

Gran Turismo 7

I was disappointed when Gran Turismo Sport came out in 2017 on PS4 because the game didn’t feature a comprehensive single player mode at the time. Future updates rectified that, although it looks like Gran Turismo 7 will be the true successor to Gran Turismo 6. There’s not much else to say about the game, other than it will look very gorgeous.

Horizon Forbidden West

The last big PlayStation 5 exclusive to be announced is Horizon Forbidden West. This is a sequel to the excellent Horizon Zero Dawn from 2017. I gave the first game a 10/10 review, so I’m REALLY looking forward to this sequel. It features new underwater swimming elements as well as new robots for Aloy to fight.

Anyway, tonnes of other third party games were also revealed. Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PS5 as well as a new Resident Evil game too.

PS5 Games from SIE Worldwide Studios and second-party partners:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

PS5 Games from third-party publishers and developers:

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)

Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

JETT : The Far Shore (Superbrothers)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Project Athia (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

To check out the full presentation, you can watch the video posted down below.