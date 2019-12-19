PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller

Sony PlayStation is releasing a new Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 controller, but you may just have to take your search to the United States or Canada if you want one.

Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s peripherals global marketing spokesperson Ike Nnoli, the new attachment provides more versality and performance while keeping the comfort and feel of the controller itself.

According to Nnoli, the Back Button Attachment comes with:

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favourite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

But so far, the company has only announced distribution of the Back Button Attachment in the United States and Canada from January 23. It will have an SRP of US$29.99, and CAD$39.99.

In other PlayStation news, the company recently published its list of games that topped the charts in November. The charts cover PS4 games, PS VR games, free-to-play games, as well as DLC and expansions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took out the top spot in the PS4 game category, followed closely by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Need for Speed Heat, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Across PS VR, top games included Beat Saber, Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Moss.

Unsurprisingly Fortnite topped the free-to-play game chart, followed by Apex Legends, Brawlhalla, Warframe, and Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2.

Finally, (and just in case you’re interested), three of the top five DLC and expansions related to Fortnite (The Wavebreaker Pack, Darkfire Bundle, and Final Reckoning Pack), as well as Call of Duty Modern Warfare Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

In January 2020, PlayStation will also publish a list of the top downloads for 2019.