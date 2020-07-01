PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory

United States PC component manufacturer, PNY Technologies, is making a big push into the ANZ market with their performance gaming memory, NAND flash storage and high-end gaming graphics cards. The company has just launched its new XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 desktop memory range.

PNY’s XLR8 range is aimed at the PC enthusiast market. The range sports a more aggressive industrial styling suited to high-end PC cases that show off the components inside.

“PNY have made a serious commitment to Australia and New Zealand in terms of launching new and exciting products in 2020 and beyond. XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 modules are the first of these as they provide a dynamic, ultra-high-performance experience for gamers, modders and enthusiasts alike by combining RGB customisation with overclocking capability. XRL8 RGB DRAM also uses a selected aluminium alloy heat spreader with a state-of-the-art surface finish technique and design to create an extraordinary look and feel”, explains PNY A/NZ and Oceania director - sales, Richard Clarke.

Backed by PNY’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and supported by live tech support, the XLR8 Gaming RGB memory boasts frequencies up to 3200MHz and is backwards compatible with 3000MHz, 2933MHz, 2800MHz, 2666MHz, 2400MHz, 2133MHz.

The CAS Latency L16, PC4-25600 XLR8 Gaming RGB memory is compatible with major motherboards. Gamers looking for that premium integrated RGB look will be pleased to know that the XLR8 modules sync with Asus AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSi Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome SYNC1.

The factory overclocked 3200Ghz Intel XMP 2.01 compatible memory modules provide the sort of performance expected of a top-end gaming PC. Memory is a major factor in achieving robust performance and a superior computing experience. XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 memory delivers PNY’s fastest speeds, highest bandwidth and lowest latencies These in turn help to maximise PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use.

The modules’ faceted, 3D geometric design and aluminium alloy construction with a surface finish create an interesting look and while helping to provide some heat dissipation to keep the modules cool under load.

The RGB lighting is provided by brilliant LEDs and frosted light guide lenses for a wave of continuous colour, eliminating shadows and dark spots, by utilising a dual-sided 5x2 LED configuration. RGB synchronisation allows for total control of colour and patterns creating an endless array of different combinations resulting in the ultimate lighting experience. Coupled with RGB case fans, RGB AIO CPU coolers and motherboard illumination, PC enthusiasts can create a unique look for their gaming rigs.

The DDR4 3200MHz memory is available as 16GB and 8GB modules in 32GB (2x16GB) and 16GB (2x8GB) dual-channel kits. They are also available separately as 8GB and 16GB single modules for single-channel use.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 memory range is available now in Australia from Mwave and in New Zealand from PB Tech.