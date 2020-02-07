New Zealand
Story image

Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI

07 Feb 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

The independent quality assurance company Qualitest announced today that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services for the sixth consecutive year. 

Gartner marked Qualitest’s ‘ability to deliver’ as significantly improved compared to the previous year.
 
Qualitest had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019, substantially enriching its ability to create AI-powered testing solutions for clients, whilst also working with companies to build and test new AI tools of their own with greater confidence and speed. 

Following an acquisition by Bridgepoint earlier this year, Qualitest has committed to further expanding its footprint in the US and EMEA in 2020, furthering its attractive local and nearshore capabilities.

With a global headcount of around 4,000, Qualitest was praised by Gartner for its ability to consistently deliver at scale, acquiring business from larger competitors which can often have over 80,000 testers. 

According to Qualitest, its own capacity to create new custom solutions based on its clients’ specific requirements, then scale them into new consulting, engineering and QA services applicable across the market has led to innovations in quality assurance and engineering. 

In the report published by Gartner, clients called attention to Qualitest team members’ professionalism and integration to established internal teams.

“Qualitest has developed a great deal from where we stood at this point one year ago," says Qualitest chief executive officer Norm Merritt. 

“Having applied our pioneering mindset to the integration of AI within the entire process of quality engineering, we stand at a transformative moment for the industry. 

“As technology continues to evolve at breakneck speed, and as it becomes easier to innovate, we have been concentrating on efficiency, exclusively focused on quality engineering – creating practical innovations that continue to make us excel when compared to traditional software integrators,” says Merritt.
 
Qualitest chief operations officer Yaron Kotler says the company is excited about the achievement.

“I am pleased to see that our pioneering mindset has not wavered as we have grown and am proud that Qualitest has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in application testing for the sixth year running,” says Kotler. 

“We made significant investments in 2019, expanding our headcount to around 4,000, growing our presence across Israel, the US, India and Europe to ensure we can best serve our clients with off and nearshore capabilities, as well as moving our global headquarters to London. 

“These expansions put us in a strong position to quickly scale throughout EMEA through organic growth, in addition to a well-planned acquisition strategy, which will keep us on the cutting-edge of technological innovation throughout 2020.”

Related stories:
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
NZ's agritech sector 'urgently' needs to focus on AI
Could robots learn to recognise human emotions? Study says yes.
Turnitin looks to AI to detect student cheaters
Dig deeper:
Story image
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Story image
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Story image
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Story image
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Story image
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Story image
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Story image
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Story image
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Story image
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by Adobe.More
Story image
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.More
Story image
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Story image
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Deliveroo joins World Economic Forum Charter to improve worker opportunities
"This Charter is a great example of how we can come together to address key issues that directly impact on-demand workers, and shape the future of work.”More
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Microsoft IE vulnerability to go unpatched until mid-Feb
A blog post from security vendor ESET has outlined the risk of the zero-day for those who are still using the relic browser of internet-past.More
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy.More
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
More stories