New Zealand
Story image

Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice

16 Jan 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Gaming brand Razer has announced the launch of the Razer DeathAdder V2, the latest iteration of Razer’s best-selling mouse, and the Razer Basilisk V2, Razer’s customisable gaming mouse, both upgraded and refreshed with the latest in Razer’s industry-leading mouse technology.

Since its initial launch, the Razer DeathAdder has consistently raised the bar for gaming mice, with over 30 variations on the design which, as of 2019, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide.

Retaining its signature design and class-leading ergonomics, the Razer DeathAdder V2 now features Razer’s Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches and Razer Speedflex Cable; making the DeathAdder V2 an essential weapon in any gamer’s arsenal.

“Razer has always strived for perfection with every product we make, and we’ve continually fine-tuned and honed the DeathAdder over the years,” says Razer peripherals business unit senior vice president Alvin Cheung.

Iconic ergonomic design, shaped to perfection

Designed specifically for medium to large hands, the DeathAdder’s unique ergonomic shape is perfectly suited for palm grip users and works well with claw grip styles.

Going beyond conventional office ergonomics, the optimised design also provides greater comfort for gaming with reduced stress on your hands, eliminating unnecessary finger drag points.

The DeathAdder V2 is further improved beyond just tweaks to the shape.

The mouse is equipped with a new sweat-resistant coating and rubberized side grips for better control.

The DeathAdder V2’s refined scroll wheel is also perfectly-tuned for distinct, notched scrolling at a lower resistance.

All of this is achieved within an 82g lightweight design.

Gaming at the speed of light

At the heart of the DeathAdder V2, is the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, boasting the highest sensor specifications in the market and further enhanced with new intelligent functions.

With the new Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-off and Motion Sync features, the Focus+ optical sensor makes the DeathAdder V2 a highly precise gaming mouse.

The DeathAdder V2 is fitted with Razer’s Optical Mouse Switches, which use infrared light beams to actuate clicks, completely eliminating the risk of any unintended double-clicks. With a faster, reliable response time on every click, the DeathAdder V2 becomes an extension of a gamer.

Ultra-fast and durable, these Optical Mouse Switches are built to last for 70 million clicks.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 also sports the flexible Razer Speedflex Cable. With the new, low-drag Razer Speedflex Cable covering, gamers will experience less friction and snagging along the normal pinch-points, minimising desktop and ‘edge drag’ to make large unhindered swipes and snag-free movements.

Weaponised for greater performance

The DeathAdder V2 sports 8 programmable buttons, all fully customisable via Razer Synapse 3, giving you quick access to macros and secondary functions through Razer HyperShift.

Accessible through Razer’s Synapse 3 companion software, HyperShift allows gamers to assign secondary functions to any button, activated by a user-defined shift key or button – no more fumbling awkwardly for a key out of reach.

The DeathAdder V2 now also features Advanced On-board Memory, with room for up to 5 profiles saved onto the mouse, allowing users to access their personalized settings anywhere, anytime.

Razer Chroma RGB support lets gamers personalise their preferred color scheme and synchronise the DeathAdder V2 with other Razer Chroma enabled devices.

ABOUT THE RAZER DEATHADDER V2

  • True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor
  • Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy
  • Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks
  • Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips
  • Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).
  • Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
  • On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)
  • Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)
  • Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options
  • Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
  • Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization
  • Razer Synapse 3 enabled
  • 2.1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable
  • Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)
  • Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)
  • Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Razer Basilisk V2

Also announced is the Razer Basilisk V2, enjoying many of the same upgrades as the DeathAdder V2 while retaining all the customisable features distinct to the Basilisk family.

Equipped with the same technologies as the DeathAdder V2, the Basilisk V2 features 11 programmable buttons including the acclaimed multi-function paddle and customizable scroll wheel resistance, making it an excellent choice for gamers looking to personalise their mouse.

Total customisation for total domination

Now upgraded with 11 programmable buttons, gamers can enjoy greater flexibility of assigning either simple keymaps, item hotkeys, spells or any other in-game commands that they require. With Hypershift technology enabled, gamers can double the number of customisable controls at their disposal.

For players that demand complete control of every aspect of their mouse, the Basilisk V2 offers a customisable scroll wheel resistance, where users can fine-tune to suit their preferred level of tactility, from high resistance with plenty of detent feedback to a smooth, virtually friction-free spin.

And to ensure that accuracy and responsiveness isn’t limited by movement, the Basilisk V2 is fitted with 100% PTFE mouse feet for a smoother glide and the Razer Speedflex Cable.

ABOUT THE RAZER BASILISK V2

  • True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy
  • Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration
  • Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization
  • Eleven independently programmable buttons
  • Replaceable multi-function paddle
  • Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks
  • Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.
  • Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance
  • On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)
  • Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)
  • Razer Synapse 3 enabled   
  • 2.1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable
  • Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)
  • Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)
Related stories:
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Dig deeper:
Story image
13 Jan
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Story image
18 Dec
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
16 Dec
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
09 Dec
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
13 Jan
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
20 Dec
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Story image
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Story image
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Story image
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Story image
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Story image
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
More stories