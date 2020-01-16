Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice

Gaming brand Razer has announced the launch of the Razer DeathAdder V2, the latest iteration of Razer’s best-selling mouse, and the Razer Basilisk V2, Razer’s customisable gaming mouse, both upgraded and refreshed with the latest in Razer’s industry-leading mouse technology.

Since its initial launch, the Razer DeathAdder has consistently raised the bar for gaming mice, with over 30 variations on the design which, as of 2019, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide.

Retaining its signature design and class-leading ergonomics, the Razer DeathAdder V2 now features Razer’s Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches and Razer Speedflex Cable; making the DeathAdder V2 an essential weapon in any gamer’s arsenal.

“Razer has always strived for perfection with every product we make, and we’ve continually fine-tuned and honed the DeathAdder over the years,” says Razer peripherals business unit senior vice president Alvin Cheung.

Iconic ergonomic design, shaped to perfection

Designed specifically for medium to large hands, the DeathAdder’s unique ergonomic shape is perfectly suited for palm grip users and works well with claw grip styles.

Going beyond conventional office ergonomics, the optimised design also provides greater comfort for gaming with reduced stress on your hands, eliminating unnecessary finger drag points.

The DeathAdder V2 is further improved beyond just tweaks to the shape.

The mouse is equipped with a new sweat-resistant coating and rubberized side grips for better control.

The DeathAdder V2’s refined scroll wheel is also perfectly-tuned for distinct, notched scrolling at a lower resistance.

All of this is achieved within an 82g lightweight design.

Gaming at the speed of light

At the heart of the DeathAdder V2, is the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, boasting the highest sensor specifications in the market and further enhanced with new intelligent functions.

With the new Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-off and Motion Sync features, the Focus+ optical sensor makes the DeathAdder V2 a highly precise gaming mouse.

The DeathAdder V2 is fitted with Razer’s Optical Mouse Switches, which use infrared light beams to actuate clicks, completely eliminating the risk of any unintended double-clicks. With a faster, reliable response time on every click, the DeathAdder V2 becomes an extension of a gamer.

Ultra-fast and durable, these Optical Mouse Switches are built to last for 70 million clicks.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 also sports the flexible Razer Speedflex Cable. With the new, low-drag Razer Speedflex Cable covering, gamers will experience less friction and snagging along the normal pinch-points, minimising desktop and ‘edge drag’ to make large unhindered swipes and snag-free movements.

Weaponised for greater performance

The DeathAdder V2 sports 8 programmable buttons, all fully customisable via Razer Synapse 3, giving you quick access to macros and secondary functions through Razer HyperShift.

Accessible through Razer’s Synapse 3 companion software, HyperShift allows gamers to assign secondary functions to any button, activated by a user-defined shift key or button – no more fumbling awkwardly for a key out of reach.

The DeathAdder V2 now also features Advanced On-board Memory, with room for up to 5 profiles saved onto the mouse, allowing users to access their personalized settings anywhere, anytime.

Razer Chroma RGB support lets gamers personalise their preferred color scheme and synchronise the DeathAdder V2 with other Razer Chroma enabled devices.

ABOUT THE RAZER DEATHADDER V2

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips

Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

2.1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)

Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Razer Basilisk V2

Also announced is the Razer Basilisk V2, enjoying many of the same upgrades as the DeathAdder V2 while retaining all the customisable features distinct to the Basilisk family.

Equipped with the same technologies as the DeathAdder V2, the Basilisk V2 features 11 programmable buttons including the acclaimed multi-function paddle and customizable scroll wheel resistance, making it an excellent choice for gamers looking to personalise their mouse.

Total customisation for total domination

Now upgraded with 11 programmable buttons, gamers can enjoy greater flexibility of assigning either simple keymaps, item hotkeys, spells or any other in-game commands that they require. With Hypershift technology enabled, gamers can double the number of customisable controls at their disposal.

For players that demand complete control of every aspect of their mouse, the Basilisk V2 offers a customisable scroll wheel resistance, where users can fine-tune to suit their preferred level of tactility, from high resistance with plenty of detent feedback to a smooth, virtually friction-free spin.

And to ensure that accuracy and responsiveness isn’t limited by movement, the Basilisk V2 is fitted with 100% PTFE mouse feet for a smoother glide and the Razer Speedflex Cable.

ABOUT THE RAZER BASILISK V2