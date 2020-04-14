ng-nz logo
Story image

Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor

14 Apr 2020
Contributor
Share:

We’re in a time where remote working is becoming the norm. While there have always been remote workers, the current climate has made working from home or another space is a necessity, not a choice. As this continues, companies must position themselves to protect their sensitive data, while considering the environment of their workers.

 All over the world, companies have to use common sense for their infrastructure no matter where their workers are. For workers who need to hide their identity, this New Zealand VPN solution can make a difference.

Why would a company want to have a solution that makes it seem like their workers are somewhere else? By masking where employees are working, it adds an additional layer of protection for the worker and the company. 

This means the connections are encrypted and hackers or cybercriminals will have a harder time trying to access information from a genuine employee (or that’s what they would think).

Getting the best options for remote workers and how companies can guarantee the stability and the protection from a cybersecurity advisor makes sense. They are able to pinpoint any inconsistencies and lend advice for best practices the company should follow. 

Here are their recommendations:

Hardware

Hardware is one of the most important elements when setting up for remote work. Companies must determine from the very beginning if they will provide computers for the workers or the remote worker will be able to use their own device. While it may be cost-effective for companies to allow workers to use their own devices, there is a lot of risk involved with that.

A company-owned computer will allow the company to install their own antivirus software and any other protective measures to ensure their infrastructure is not compromised. They will also be able to make sure the firewall is in place and accessibility on the computer is restricted to the worker’s duties. If a company allows a worker to use their personal computer, they must equip the worker with the tools and software to ensure the integrity of their infrastructure on the company side.

Accessibility

Remote workers need immediate access to continue daily operations. One of the best solutions is to use a VPN gateway and a remote computer access service.

What is a VPN gateway? This is a virtual private network where all transmissions between the remote worker and company are encrypted at high levels. It is important to make sure the remote worker’s computer is infection free, because it is possible for infected files to reach the main computer if not careful. A remote computer access service allows a remote worker to connect to an office computer while all data and information remain at the office. While this is a good option, if the worker’s hardware is not configured the right way, problems will ensue.

Multi-factor authentication

Remote workers should use multi-level authentication to get onto the server. This makes it hard for a cybercriminal to infiltrate passwords and access the system. This is one of the best defenses against this happening. This type of authentication uses text push messages, text messages and in some cases, biometrics to ensure the identity of the user. Although biometrics is growing in popularity, backup solutions should be in place as this software may have a glitch or two.

Technology

To have an effective remote workforce, modern technology is key. Collaborative programs that are password protected helps team members communicate in real time with the access they need to sensitive company data. This way, everyone is on the same page with the same expectations and rules. The more modern the technology, the easier it is for remote workers to work effectively.

Access privileges

Every remote worker should have designated access privileges that allow them to access the parts of the network that pertain to what they are doing for the organization. One of the biggest issues in company infrastructure is not setting enough protocols within the office, leaving the system vulnerable to threats by their own employees. Administrative access should never be placed on a remote worker’s computer unless they are a manager or higher.

Keep up with the patches

One of the best things a company can do is make sure all patches are installed when they are released. One of the biggest ways a data breach can occur is through vulnerable systems that haven’t kept up with their software patches. Patches should be made available to remote workers as well, ensuring their systems are up to date.

Safety checks

The IT department of the company should be able to run safety checks and performance protocols for all remote workers before they begin working. By doing this, they can make sure the company’s infrastructure is protected while making sure they are able to get their work done.

Training

Companies who take the time to train their employees on how to effectively work remotely will help them keep the lines of communication open and protect the investment of the company. The objective is to make sure they know and understand all protocols. Remote workers who are trained on cybersecurity basics will know how to spot malicious activity on their computers and stop phishing.

How can remote workers be effectively supported?

Before sending remote workers off on their own, having an in-person meeting with everyone to discuss expectations, schedule training and provide a team atmosphere even though everyone will be in their respective spaces makes the difference. It’s important to trust remote workers to do their jobs correctly and employ best practices when working from home. 
Using collaborative platforms such as videoconferencing software is key, but it is important to make sure all meetings are password protected and require passwords to enter. This cuts down on the likelihood of infiltration during the meetings.

Getting an assessment from a cybersecurity advisor helps the company move forward in designing the right policies and procedures for remote workers to follow. It also provides a guideline for the IT team in dealing with situations that may occur when everyone is working remotely.

This is one of the reasons why a VPN is so important. Virtual private networks are used by companies and individuals because of their capabilities and anonymity. Using a VPN masks what is being done and can provide the illusion of being in one place while actually being in another. 

Almost everything is done on the internet, so ensuring confidential information remains safe is critical. Taking the necessary steps and advice of a cybersecurity professional ensures the integrity of the company while protecting the employees and company data.

Putting the company first in ensuring remote workers are fully equipped with the tools and guidance they need can help counteract any cybercriminal targeting that may be going on in the background. Cybersecurity advisors are well-versed in these types of attacks and can provide the best and most current information on what a company should be doing to keep their infrastructure and remote workforce safe. 

The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.

Related stories:
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Dig deeper:
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Story image
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
Story image
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Story image
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts
The popular face-to-face video hosting service has been accused of hacking users' other accounts, a claim Houseparty disputes.More
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
COVID-19: ChristchurchNZ announces $200,000 business support subsidy
The subsidy is being delivered as part of a wider business support package during phase one of a Christchurch Economic Recovery Package.More
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
More stories