New Zealand
Story image

Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip

13 Feb 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

The Galaxy Fold was just the start, it seems, for the global smartphone manufacturer Samsung. This week the company announced another flagship foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung says it was encouraged by the amount of excitement that the Galaxy Fold generated, so the company decided to take the next step into the foldables category on Android 10.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. 

In addition to the main 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED display (which is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass), the phone includes a 1.1-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip includes a 10MP selfie front camera and a rear dual camera (12MP wide-angle) and HDR10+ recording, amongst other features.

The battery life, however, doesn’t seem that impressive at just 3300 mAh. Samsung has somewhat made attempts to make up for battery life with its standard Fast Charging compatibility and Wireless PowerShare.

The phone’s onboard memory and storage includes 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Unlike the newly announced S20 series, the Galaxy G Flip is not 5G compatible.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip is what happens when fashion meets technology, which is why this phone may not exactly be highly-specced. 

Samsung explains a bit more about some of the Galaxy Z Flip’s features:

  • Do more – hands-free – When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.
  • Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.
  • Game changing camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to night time content. Enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding.
  • Notifications on your terms – whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.
  • Multi-active window – Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favourite pieces on the bottom.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, starting in select markets including the U.S. and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. Release dates and pricing for New Zealand and Australia has not been disclosed.

Related stories:
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
Dig deeper:
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Story image
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Story image
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Story image
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Story image
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
Story image
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
Story image
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Story image
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.More
Story image
Culture, coding, and phở – Why budding developers are heading to Vietnam
CoderSchool’s immersive three-month bootcamps equip participants with skills for employability in a rapidly developing city with low living costs.More
Story image
Microsoft IE vulnerability to go unpatched until mid-Feb
A blog post from security vendor ESET has outlined the risk of the zero-day for those who are still using the relic browser of internet-past.More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Deliveroo joins World Economic Forum Charter to improve worker opportunities
"This Charter is a great example of how we can come together to address key issues that directly impact on-demand workers, and shape the future of work.”More
More stories