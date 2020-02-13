Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Fold was just the start, it seems, for the global smartphone manufacturer Samsung. This week the company announced another flagship foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung says it was encouraged by the amount of excitement that the Galaxy Fold generated, so the company decided to take the next step into the foldables category on Android 10.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size.

In addition to the main 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED display (which is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass), the phone includes a 1.1-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip includes a 10MP selfie front camera and a rear dual camera (12MP wide-angle) and HDR10+ recording, amongst other features.

The battery life, however, doesn’t seem that impressive at just 3300 mAh. Samsung has somewhat made attempts to make up for battery life with its standard Fast Charging compatibility and Wireless PowerShare.

The phone’s onboard memory and storage includes 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Unlike the newly announced S20 series, the Galaxy G Flip is not 5G compatible.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip is what happens when fashion meets technology, which is why this phone may not exactly be highly-specced.

Samsung explains a bit more about some of the Galaxy Z Flip’s features:

Do more – hands-free – When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.

Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

Game changing camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to night time content. Enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding.

Notifications on your terms – whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

Multi-active window – Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favourite pieces on the bottom.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, starting in select markets including the U.S. and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. Release dates and pricing for New Zealand and Australia has not been disclosed.