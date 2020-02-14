Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.

Featuring up to 11 hours battery life (and an additional 11 hours when stored in the case and charged between uses), these ned earbuds are said to provide advanced speaker and microphone technology, as well as customisable sound, navigation and fitting options.

The Galaxy Buds+ sound system has designed by Austrian sound specialists AKG. The earbuds also feature a tweeter for better treble and a woofer for powerful bass.

The Galaxy Buds+ also feature a two-way speaker system, and three mics (one inner mic and two outer mic) for voice capture. Samsung says, “the exterior microphones use beamforming to home in on your voice and tune out background noise so that you can always be heard, no matter where you are.”

Ambient Sound will also allow users to tune out (or tune in) background noise via four settings: low, medium, high, or extra high. However, there’s no active noise cancellation.

The Galaxy Buds+ feature customisable touch capabilities. A single tap can play or pause music; a double tap can skip to the next track or answer a phone call; and the touch & hold command is customisable so users can program it to whatever they use most.

Spotify listeners can also use Galaxy Buds+, so they can continue listening to music instantly with a single press. Through a simple 'Tap & Hold' gesture, Spotify plays recommended music, curating based on the listener’s preferences.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Buds+ can last up to 11 hours (or 22 if charged), thanks to the 85mAh battery and the 270mAh wireless charging case. The charging case supports quick charging of up to 60 minutes of playback in just three minutes via wired, wireless, or Wireless PowerShare.

“Redefining how we experience sound, Galaxy Buds+ provide a simpler, more seamless way to listen.”

“Galaxy Buds+ are always on, always connected, and always clear—so that you’re never left waiting for the content you’re craving.”

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are priced at NZ$329, or AU$299.

“The Buds are brilliant! Those of us who are a trifle audially challenged will love their “ambient” mode. I enjoyed listening to the chainsaw outside while watching my favourite Netflix program. I also loved the clever track-pad control, and the ease with which they connected to the Samsung.”