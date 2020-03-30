ng-nz logo
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week

30 Mar 2020
Sara Barker
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is now available for preorder in New Zealand and Australia.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the followup to Samsung’s flagship foldable phone device, the Galaxy Fold. The company has revealed more about the device, which Samsung is hailing as a ‘new kind of mobile experience’.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7” FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a 21:9:9 resolution. The cover display is much smaller, at 1.1” Super AMOLED.

The Galaxy Z Flip is able to stand on its own, effectively acting as a tripod for photos. The cameras include a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 12MP wide angle camera, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Whether it’s open, standing or closed, the device will continue to show notifications on the cover display. And if you think the hinge might get in the way, Samsung says the hideaway hinge is built with a mechanism that’s designed to maintain stability, even at a range of angles. Think of a laptop screen, but in phone form.

“Samsung worked closely with Google to design One UI with Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half,” the company says.

In terms of battery life, there’s a 3300mAh dual battery, which will have its work cut out for it providing power to the displays, apps, and the octa-core processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its foldable experience. It includes flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and others.

You can read more about the Galaxy Z Flip’s features here.

“The Galaxy Z Flip is a statement piece and we can’t wait to see what Australians do with it,” says Samsung Electronics Australia vice president of IT and mobile, Garry McGregor.

He says the device doesn’t just fold for fun – it’s a ‘mastery of design’. 

The Galaxy Z Flip is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. 

New Zealand pricing

Available for preorder for NZ$2399 through Samsung, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi.

It will be generally available from 3 April through the same retailers.

Australia pricing

It is available for AU$2199 through Samsung Experience Stores as well as selected partners including Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. Preorders on Samsung’s website have sold out. It will be generally available from 3 April from the same retailers.

