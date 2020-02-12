New Zealand
Story image

Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup

12 Feb 2020
Sara Barker
Samsung’s newest smartphone line is embracing the 5G revolution with open arms, as the Galaxy S20 range gets ready to hit shelves.

This year’s Galaxy S20 range comes in three varieties: The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.

Continuing a long-standing trend, a smartphone isn’t a smartphone if it doesn’t have some kind of camera improvement. This year’s S20 range includes a new camera architecture that uses AI and a larger Samsung image sensor.

The S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera, while the S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level. (In other words, images have more detail and depth.)

Smartphone photographers probably know what happens when they try to zoom in on something – the image becomes a bit more grainy and a bit less clear. Samsung Galaxy S20 has ‘Space Zoom’ technology that combines hybrid optic zoom and super resolution zoom.

This means Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi- image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view.

There are also additional features such as 8K video shooting (compatible with a Samsung QLED 8K TV).

So Samsung has released a set of 5G-compatible phones with camera improvements, but what about the basics?

In terms of sizes and battery life, the S20 has a 6.2-inch screen with 4000mAh battery; the S20+ has a 6.7-inch screen with 4500mAH battery; and the S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen with 5000mAH battery.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging as well. 8 The entire series is equipped with 128GB 9 of storage as standard.

The display is also optimised for mobile gamers with a 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM (S20,) 12GB of RAM 7 (for the S20+ and S20 Ultra), audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimise settings for peak performance and smooth gaming. Later in the year 

Microsoft will launch Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile.

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black
Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

The Galaxy S20 range will be available for pre-order from 8:00am, Thursday February 13. Pricing has not yet been released.
 

