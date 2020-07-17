Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs

One thing that gamers love is a great and comfortable gaming chair to use for their hours of gameplay. Kiwi gamers will be happy to know there is a new store opening in New Zealand that will sell you high-end gaming chairs. This new store is being opened by Secretlab.

Secretlab is a company that was established back in 2014 and their gaming chairs have been used widely for many professionals in the eSports industry. The company has already sold to more than 500,000 customers in more than 60 countries, getting many rave reviews from just about everyone that has bought a chair from them.

Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. Some of the biggest tournaments in the world have used Secretlab’s gaming chairs including the likes of Dota 2’s The International and even the League of Legends World Championships.

Aside from eSports, Secretlab has also partnered up with some of the biggest gaming companies and brands over the last six years. Warner Bros,. HBO and Blizzard have teamed up with Secretlab to release chairs based on Batman, Game of Thrones and Overwatch respectively.

More recently, Secretlab has also made a partnership with CD PROJEKT RED to release a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair. This chair proved to be so popular that it sold out globally in just a few hours.

Secretlab co-founder and CEO Ian Alexander Ang says, “At Secretlab, our goal is to put a Secretlab chair in front of every gamer in the world. We’ve consistently seen customers in New Zealand pay extra for shipping from our Australia store, with some early adopters even going out of their way to ship their chairs from Singapore.

“As a result, we wanted to set up a local store so they could get our chairs more readily, at a lower cost, and with quicker warranty support. New Zealand is a country of avid gamers, and it boasts a thriving game development market. It is also home to Grinding Gear Games, the developer of Path of Exile, one of the most popular action role-playing games in the world.”

“We’re excited to be able to bring Secretlab chairs to gamers in New Zealand so they can experience the incredible comfort and support that so many gamers around the world are already enjoying.”

All of Secretlab’s chairs are available now for New Zealand customers.