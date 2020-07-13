Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems

Sony is adding three new models to its high-power audio systems range with the MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13.

This new line-up features key upgrades for better power and improved sound quality, such as the high-efficiency tweeter that uses horn tweeters and high-efficiency midrange that uses mid horn speakers. It introduces not just greater height expansion of sound but also a wider range, covering a larger area.

The V73D features four tweeters at the front and rear to expand the sound stage upward. Additionally, the midrange distributes sound from the front and the back of the speaker, covering a wide area with improved clarity for mid-range frequencies.

Omnidirectional sound is a result of combining the front and rear tweeters, the midrange, a woofer and Jet bass booster, enabling music to reach further and wider.

The V43D and V13 are both equipped with two front tweeters that spread sound across any venue. Like the V73D, the V43D also includes the midrange.

New designs increase the rigidness of the cabinet, delivering stronger bass while also improving clarity.

The V73D includes Omnidirectional Party Light and Speaker Light.

The unit sends out waves of deep blue, sky blue and green lighting along with multi-coloured stripe lighting. In addition, a new animation program is installed to create more dynamic patterns, creating an incredible atmosphere to spice up the party.

The V13 comes with a multi-colour woofer light, while the V73D and V43D’s woofer and midrange lights are a deep blue colour.

A new ambient light mode offers a less intense, more relaxed lighting option.

The V73D and V43D also boast a new DSP reverb module in the microphone echo feature, blending vocals with background music.

A pair of dedicated built-in microphone holders contain the cables and microphone and the Karaoke Ranking feature scores a user’s singing and ranks it through the Fiestable app, giving users the chance to engage in friendly competition.

All three products allow for three different guitar modes to be selected: Clean for playing pop songs, overdrive for rock and metal tracks and bass for a bass guitar.

The new range of audio speakers also come with Party Playlist, where guests can contribute to the playlist by instantly inserting their favourite songs from their smartphones via the Fiestable app.

In TAIKO mode, you can play along on samplers including bongo, djembe, surdo and the Japanese TAIKO drum simply by tapping the top panel in time to the beat.

To protect against the inevitable knocks and bumps during transportation, the compact-sized V13 comes with two front corner protectors.

The bigger V73D and V43D comes with a 360-degree robust design which includes a hard-plastic exterior that protects all sides of the unit and four corner protectors.

The V73D, V43D and V13 will be available in New Zealand from August 2020 for RRP $999.95, $799.95 and $599.95 respectively.