ng-nz logo
Story image

Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems

13 Jul 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Sony is adding three new models to its high-power audio systems range with the MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13.

This new line-up features key upgrades for better power and improved sound quality, such as the high-efficiency tweeter that uses horn tweeters and high-efficiency midrange that uses mid horn speakers. It introduces not just greater height expansion of sound but also a wider range, covering a larger area. 

The V73D features four tweeters at the front and rear to expand the sound stage upward. Additionally, the midrange distributes sound from the front and the back of the speaker, covering a wide area with improved clarity for mid-range frequencies.

Omnidirectional sound is a result of combining the front and rear tweeters, the midrange, a woofer and Jet bass booster, enabling music to reach further and wider.

The V43D and V13 are both equipped with two front tweeters that spread sound across any venue. Like the V73D, the V43D also includes the midrange.

New designs increase the rigidness of the cabinet, delivering stronger bass while also improving clarity.  

The V73D includes Omnidirectional Party Light and Speaker Light. 

The unit sends out waves of deep blue, sky blue and green lighting along with multi-coloured stripe lighting. In addition, a new animation program is installed to create more dynamic patterns, creating an incredible atmosphere to spice up the party.

The V13 comes with a multi-colour woofer light, while the V73D and V43D’s woofer and midrange lights are a deep blue colour.

A new ambient light mode offers a less intense, more relaxed lighting option.

The V73D and V43D also boast a new DSP reverb module in the microphone echo feature, blending vocals with background music. 

A pair of dedicated built-in microphone holders contain the cables and microphone and the Karaoke Ranking feature scores a user’s singing and ranks it through the Fiestable app, giving users the chance to engage in friendly competition.

All three products allow for three different guitar modes to be selected: Clean for playing pop songs, overdrive for rock and metal tracks and bass for a bass guitar.

The new range of audio speakers also come with Party Playlist, where guests can contribute to the playlist by instantly inserting their favourite songs from their smartphones via the Fiestable app.

In TAIKO mode, you can play along on samplers including bongo, djembe, surdo and the Japanese TAIKO drum simply by tapping the top panel in time to the beat. 

To protect against the inevitable knocks and bumps during transportation, the compact-sized V13 comes with two front corner protectors. 

The bigger V73D and V43D comes with a 360-degree robust design which includes a hard-plastic exterior that protects all sides of the unit and four corner protectors. 

The V73D, V43D and V13 will be available in New Zealand from August 2020 for RRP $999.95, $799.95 and $599.95 respectively.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Dig deeper:
Story image
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Story image
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Story image
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Story image
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Story image
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Story image
Kiwis and Aussies among most concerned globally about data privacy
New research from Genesys finds the two neighbours value their data privacy more than other regions - but, as always, there are key differences of opinions too.More
Story image
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
“People lament the fact that things aren’t repairable, and that things don’t seem to last as long as they used to, and they’re right."More
Story image
Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy
"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
Privacy Act to roll out in December as Kiwis support stronger privacy laws
Of 1398 polled New Zealanders, 65% are in favour of strong privacy regulation, 29% are happy with the same level of regulation, and 6% prefer less legislation.More
Story image
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Story image
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Story image
The Outer Worlds (Switch): A great game but a terrible port 
Anyone that was excited about this Switch port was waiting to see how the graphics will turn out. We were right to be worried, as this is the side that really pulls this game down.More
Story image
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Story image
Almost 40% of the Earth's population will be gamers by 2023
There will be 3 billion gamers on the planet by the time 2023 comes along, and the gaming market will suprass US$200 billion worldwide during the same year, according to the latest data from Newzoo.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum One headset
The JBL Quantum One headset is a premium product that delivers excellent sound no matter what device you use it on. It’s also very comfortable and one of the best headsets I have ever used. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
If life for you is a party just waiting to happen, you will find the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom an indispensable piece of kit.More
Story image
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
Story image
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Story image
Game review: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Criterion’s Burnout Paradise gets yet another re-release, this time for the Nintendo Switch with Burnout Paradise Remastered.More
Story image
Things are getting personal with Microsoft Teams
The new features are designed to enable Teams to be used as a central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay connected and organised, Microsoft states.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Story image
Research trials new way to stop voice spoofers in their tracks
“Voice spoofing attacks can be used to make purchases using a victim’s credit card details, control Internet of Things connected devices like smart appliances and give hackers unsolicited access to personal consumer data."More
IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working
Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.More
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
Companies' digital etiquette still a little rough around the edges
Australians are more comfortable with drinking alcohol on a video conference than other nationalities, a new survey has found.More
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
e-Waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled by consumption rates of equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.More
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
I was pleasantly surprised when I opened Borderlands (2009) and the highly stylised art direction and animation didn’t seem like it was from the same year that Barack Obama first took office.More
Hands-on review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless mouse
We take the gaming accessories manufacturers latest high precision mouse to the test.More
Advertisers modelling GFC behaviour as Facebook ad costs tank and Google Ads rise 
"Marketers are looking to prove return on investment by spending on what is measurable and targeting customers who are already searching and already in the click and buy cycle."More
Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees team up with police and NZTA to tackle texting while driving
"The reality is that phone use by drivers is commonplace in New Zealand and this is a hard behaviour to shift."More
Hands-on review: OPPO A72, the budget phone with killer cameras
I never expect budget phones to come with a fast charger, but this is another area where OPPO made sure to take care of the consumer. More
HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025
This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.More
PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory
PNY’s XLR8 range is aimed at the PC enthusiast market. The range sports a more aggressive industrial styling suited to high-end PC cases that show off the components inside.More
Kiwi game developers move forward with indigenous gaming platform Katuku Island
“We created Katuku Island to bring cultural literacy to a technological platform that uses Maori Toi graphics, sounds, characters, tribal tattoo and indigenous challenges. As an indigenous researcher and business owner, I wanted to make a difference.”More
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
2degrees unveils new infrastructure sharing agreement, passes $1b milestone
The company has revealed it has invested $1 billion into its network infrastructure, and has expanded on its venture with Spark and Vodafone to connect the country's rural areas.More
Apple's new watchOS 7 features handwashing detection, new watch faces
“watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”More
Lenovo launches newest ThinkCentre nano range
The range has taken the ‘nano’ approach to form factors, releasing a range of ultra-small products suited for the modern workplace.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
More stories