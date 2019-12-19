New Zealand
Story image

Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV

19 Dec 2019
Sara Barker
Share:

Spark has ridded itself of its online streaming platform Lightbox and sold it to Sky TV.

Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.

While neither Spark nor Sky are revealing how much Sky paid to acquire Lightbox, Spark hints that its only option was to sell Lightbox to sky to ensure “a sustainable future for Kiwi subscription video on demand” services.

While the deal has to pass regulatory, commercial and legal approvals, it’s likely that the deal with be completed in early 2020.

“With the increasing arrival of the mammoth global players in the New Zealand market, the purchase of Lightbox allows Sky to offer an enhanced, highly appealing and competitive entertainment service, delivered by Kiwis to Kiwis,” says Sky’s chief legal, people and partnerships officer Sophie Moloney.

“Our goal at Sky is to have Sky’s content in the hands of every New Zealander in ways that work for them.   We will partner with fellow New Zealand companies, including Spark as telco partner, to offer the new enhanced entertainment service to as many New Zealanders as possible.”

Lightbox customers won’t be left fully in the dark - Spark will be contacting Lightbox customers to let them know that nothing changes immediately, including for those customers who are currently using Lightbox on Spark as part of their eligible mobile and broadband plans.

"Spark customers who are currently using Lightbox will continue to receive Lightbox ‘on us’ as part of their eligible mobile and broadband plans both while the deal is concluded and through a transitionary period. Following the transition period, Spark will partner with Sky to make the combined entertainment streaming service available to Spark customers through its broader entertainment offers on mobile and broadband,” a statement from Spark says.

Support for the Lightbox service during the transition period will be provided by Spark, expected to be during the first half of 2020.

 “Lightbox customers who are paying for the service directly will continue to be able to enjoy the same great content they do today, and once Lightbox becomes part of Sky’s new combined entertainment platform, customers will have access to an enhanced range of entertainment content.”

Spark says that Lightbox has been a ‘valuable’ part of its offerings to broadband and mobile customers.

Sky will provide more information to investors and customers after the deal is completed and decisions are made about how the combined Neon and Lightbox service will continue to deliver content to New Zealanders.

Related stories:
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
Spark brings 5G to five South Island towns and communities
Disney+: Is it safe to subscribe?
Spark puts heartland NZ at forefront of 5G rollout
Surge in phone usage as Kiwis head to Japan for Rugby World Cup
Dig deeper:
Story image
11 Dec
Hands-on review: The Mophie Powerstation XXL
The Mophie Powerstation XXL is great for anyone who needs a good reliable portable charging solution or is looking to for a gift for a tech-loving friend or family member.More
Story image
03 Dec
Australian workers feel voiceless, research finds
Deskless employees told us that they struggle to feel connected to head office and company leaders, that there are barriers to communicating internally."More
Story image
Today
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Fair warning - you may just have to take your search to the United States or Canada if you want one.More
Story image
14 Dec
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Story image
09 Dec
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
03 Dec
NordVPN launches password manager
Users can download user-friendly browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Mophie Powerstation XXL
The Mophie Powerstation XXL is great for anyone who needs a good reliable portable charging solution or is looking to for a gift for a tech-loving friend or family member.More
Story image
Australian workers feel voiceless, research finds
Deskless employees told us that they struggle to feel connected to head office and company leaders, that there are barriers to communicating internally."More
Story image
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Fair warning - you may just have to take your search to the United States or Canada if you want one.More
Story image
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
NordVPN launches password manager
Users can download user-friendly browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Like the rest of Corsair’s gaming products, you’ll be both nimble-fingered, lit up and unstoppable.More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Gartner: Apple continues to lose as smartphone market drops
Huawei, Samsung, and OPPO increased market share in the third quarter of 2019, while Apple and Xiaomi share declined.More
Story image
Wellington Airport offers travellers a sneak peek of 5G
The trial will run until December 9. But the trial is far from fully-fledged – only five users can connect to the 5G device and only for five minutes at a time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones
I’m estimating I have doubled my coolness factor by wearing them, because they have to be one of the best-looking headsets I’ve seen.More
Story image
Flexible workspaces provide major boost to NZ's local economies
Businesses that decentralise their workplaces could reap the benefits of lower overheads, happier workers, and reduced commute times – but they could also help to stimulate regional economies.More
Story image
Young Kiwis prepared for the future of the workforce - MYOB study
New Zealand’s next generation of the workforce is prepared for the gig economy and ready for whatever disruption comes its way, according to a new report from MYOB.More
Story image
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
ASUS launches ROG Phone II in Australia
 ASUS Republic of Gamers (ASUS ROG) is reinforcing its dedication to keen mobile gamers, with a new iteration of its smartphone product, the ROG Phone.More
Story image
Ola set to expand operations in NZ to 11 new locations
A year after launching in New Zealand, Ola will expand its platform beyond Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to other cities including Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Tauranga.More
Story image
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Story image
Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar marks the audio expert’s foray into home theatre
The AMBEO Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualisation technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS. More
Story image
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are aprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Story image
Spare space in the car? Kiwis can now make a little money by shipping stuff
Lonelyseat is a new service that connects drivers with people who need parcels or objects shipped around the country.More
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards
Apple Music will celebrate with a global, live-streamed performance by Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater on December 5 at 3:30 pm. More
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Hays: Jobseekers must 'self-disrupt' their career in 2020
taking calculated risks, not raising salary too early and highlighting transferrable skills for a sideways move are all ways people can land a job in the next year.More
Game review: Shenmue III is a nice surprise
Shenmue III would not have come out if it wasn’t for a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched during E3 2015. Four years later, the game is finally out but does it live up to the hype?More
Hands-on review: InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ For iPhone 11 Pro Max
When you pay more than $2,000 for a device, and you are as clumsy as I am, the next natural step is to look for a really good screen protector.More
Game review: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is a charming revision of a classic coin-op arcade game. It retains enough of the original, whilst suitably updating it for the modern gaming palette. More
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Norton 360, best all-in-one internet safety package
A Norton 360 Premium one-year subscription protects up to five of your devices, including your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. More
Hands-on review: The ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 headset
This is a serious headset for the serious gamer. Here's why.More
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Vodafone bolsters Southland 4G capabilities with new sites
"Bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas."More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
More stories