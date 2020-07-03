ng-nz logo
Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees team up with police and NZTA to tackle texting while driving

03 Jul 2020
Shannon Williams
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has partnered with the Police and New Zealand's major telcos in a bid to tackle driver distraction. 

The Vodafone Consumer Insights 2020 report reveals almost a third of Kiwi drivers (32%) say they would text/message someone while driving. The partnership with with 2degrees, Vodafone, and Spark is aiming to turn that figure around and prevent car crashes caused by phone distractions,

The partnership aims to remind drivers about the importance of remaining safe when behind the wheel and to encourage safer choices and better behaviour when using mobile phones. 

A variety of thought-provoking campaigns will take place over the next 12 months to educate the public on the legal use of mobile phones in cars, what the risks are, and the best options to stay safe.

The core group will include Waka Kotahi, Vodafone, 2degrees and Spark, while Auckland Transport and New Zealand Police will contribute to various campaigns.

“We know that it’s safest not to use a phone at all while driving. Unfortunately, the reality is that phone use by drivers is commonplace in New Zealand and this is a hard behaviour to shift," says Waka Kotahi senior manager road safety, Fabian Marsh.

"The partnership will help us to better understand driver behaviours and develop targeted initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the risks and to spread the word on the importance of driving undistracted.

“We hope that by enlisting the support and collaboration of our partners, we will be able to tap into the mindsets of Kiwis all across the country encouraging people to think twice about using their phones behind the wheel," he says.

To launch the initiative, observational research will be conducted to assess real-life driving behaviours. The purpose of the study is to monitor how people are using their phones while in the car which will determine how the working group communicates with Kiwi drivers moving forward.

The observational research will go into market in July to assess how Kiwis really behave once in the car. Recruitment is already underway for the research which will be opt-in and remain anonymous.

“By showcasing what people actually do in the car, we will have the insight to combat phone distraction with practical solutions," says Marsh. 

"We’re looking forward to working with all of our partners to help tackle a real problem that affects New Zealand drivers every day.”

With mobile phone use in cars a major contributor of driver distraction, Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees knew they had a role to play in helping to tackle this issue and make New Zealand roads safer.

Jason Paris, chief executive officer, Vodafone says, “While smartphones are the digital Swiss army knives of our lives in so many ways, mobile phones can be a massive, and, sadly, too often a tragic distraction when we get behind the wheel.

“Last year we teamed up with the AA to highlight this important issue, now we are proud to be joining Waka Kotahi and our fellow telcos in a bid to encourage safer ways for Kiwis to remain connected while on the go," he says. 

Mark Aue, chief executive officer, 2degrees adds: “This is about making our roads safer to,drive on, and our country safer to travel in. People using phones while in the driver’s seat are distracted and are putting themselves and others at risk. This partnership matters and the team at 2degrees is 100% behind this work with Waka Kotahi to promote safe practises and deliver lasting behaviour change that will ultimately save lives.”

Jolie Hodson, chief executive officer, Spark says, “We are really pleased to support this initiative and be part of encouraging meaningful change on this issue. While most kiwis know it is dangerous to drive and use their phone, many continue to do so, and therefore it is important that we get a better understanding of why this is and how we can change that behaviour.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the results of the research and working with Waka Kotahi, NZ Police, Auckland Transport and our industry peers to keep Kiwis safe on the roads," she says. 

To support this initiative the working group has prepared a fact sheet outlining legal mobile phone use while driving. This information provides clarity on what is classed as illegal and legal mobile phone use in a car and the best options to keep drivers safe. 

Story image
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy
"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills."More
Story image
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
