Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game

Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.

Later this year, the two companies will launch a new LEGO Super Mario product line that’s essentially a LEGO board game – with Mario.

A LEGO Mario figure jumps around a track made of LEGO bricks and collects coins as he goes.

LEGO’s EVP and chief marketing officer Julia Goldin says it’s excited to bring the world of Mario to the real-life physical world through LEGO bricks and social play.

“With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favourite character. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids."

Nintendo Co’s executive officer and game producer Takashi Tezuka is equally as enthusiastic about the new product line.

“The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”

LEGO is certainly no stranger to the world of consoles and gaming – there are plenty LEGO-themed games on Steam and standalone mobile games, and even playsets that combine the digital world as well as the physical world - but this is the first time that Mario has set foot in the LEGO world.

The companies aren’t saying too much more about the game just yet, but as the folks at The Guardian point out, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of app-based play. That’s not stopping speculation though, with rumours that the physical game might end up resembling Super Mario Maker.

LEGO Super Mario will launch later this year, and more information will be made available in the future.

Other LEGO games coming out this year include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which doesn’t have an official release date just yet. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

Here’s a quick summary of the game: “The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other.”

“For the first time ever in a LEGO video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga's most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey's adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.”

In the meantime, check out this video to see a sneak peek of the LEGO Super Mario game in action: