ng-nz logo
Story image

Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum

12 May 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week, according to InternetNZ. 

InternetNZ chief executive Jordan Carter says digital inclusion is about making sure everyone can make the most of the world online. He says this is more important than it ever has been, as the country begins its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now’s the time for action," says Carter.

InternetNZ is behind the plan, and Carter says it is eager to see the Government, signatories, and other organisations work together to achieve digital inclusion in New Zealand.

The plan aims to assist the Government by setting out the priority areas where Government can best direct its efforts and investments. 

It identifies five areas of consideration:
1. Affordable connectivity
2. Getting devices to people who can’t afford them
3. Wrap around support for the newly connected
4. Digital skills for displaced workers and our small businesses
5. Longer term Internet resilience

It also identifies which Government agencies could be responsible for leading each action point, and emphasises the need for cross-agency engagement and coordination, Carter explains.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the reliance of New Zealanders on the Internet for work and study, information, and social interaction," says Carter.

"Ensuring every New Zealander can access the Internet is now more important than ever. We need to ensure no one is left behind as New Zealand works to recover from COVID-19," he explains.

"We especially need to focus on groups in society that need different kinds of support, including Maori, Pasifika, older people, people with disabilities, those on lower incomes, rural users, and the homeless," adds Carter.

Carter says it is important to take a holistic approach. 

"When people think of those digitally excluded, they often think about infrastructure or cost limitations. But it’s much more than that," he says.  "Kiwis also need to have the skills, motivation, and trust to be online."

The Government released its vision for digital inclusion in New Zealand, The Digital Inclusion Blueprint, in March 2019.

"Our plan builds on the Government’s blueprint by setting out a concrete and achievable set of actions," says Carter.

"Now is the time to step up our digital inclusion efforts, not just as part of our national response to COVID-19, but also as a foundation for New Zealand’s economic recovery and ongoing wellbeing," he says.

The full plan can be found on the InternetNZ website.

Related stories:
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
Dig deeper:
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Story image
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Story image
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Story image
Healthcare IT is in dire need of investment, says NZ Health IT chief
“This isn’t about replacing people for robots, it’s about providing already fully stretched clinical and non-clinical staff with the tech tools they desperately need when looking after their patients."More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Story image
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Story image
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Story image
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Story image
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Story image
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
More stories