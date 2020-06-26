ng-nz logo
Story image

The Outer Worlds (Switch): A great game but a terrible port 

26 Jun 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

The Outer Worlds was originally released at the end of 2019 on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game was very well received, particularly since it had a Fallout feel to it. 

Even though it wasn’t the best-looking game, it had a unique charm about it. I was excited when the Nintendo Switch port was announced, as the Switch is missing a game of this style. Does the Switch port do the original game justice? 

Graphics 

Anyone that was excited about this Switch port was waiting to see how the graphics will turn out. We were right to be worried, as this is the side that really pulls this game down.  

On the Xbox One and the PS4, the game looked decent enough. Players could explore the world and face a decent number of enemies and creatures. We all expect any Nintendo Switch port to take hits in the graphics department, but The Outer Worlds graphics were worse than I thought they would be. 

The downgrades in graphics on the Nintendo Switch took away everything nice about the world.  Details such as the sky were completely removed. Grass, trees and mountains all looked horrible Like the team forgot to actually finish them. The textures are all muddy and the colours are dull.  While some may argue that this was the only way to make it happen, we know from other open-world games like The Witcher 3 or Skyrim that it could’ve definitely looked better. 

The developers were aiming for 1080P with 30 FPS in docked mode and 720P with 30 FPS in handheld mode. While that was mostly true, there are some dips in the frame rate that are very noticeable, especially in the open areas of the game. The game does a better job at rendering the scenes and holding frame rates when you are inside a building or a closed area. The game is also blurrier in handheld more than it is in docked mode. 

Story

The main story of The Outer Worlds starts with you playing as “the stranger”. You were awakened and supposedly saved from a ship called “the hope” by a scientist called Phineas Welles. This scientist tells you that he needs to save everyone else as well, but he used the last of his resources on you. He wants you to go to a certain colony and gather resources. The colony is based in a district ran by “the board” which is a corrupted corporation that you have to fight off. 

After this point, the story can go on in different directions depending on your choices. You spend your time jumping between different planets in the galaxy doing quests. These quests can be main ones or side quests. The quests can make you question the integrity of the scientists and the board at some stages, which makes your choices more interesting. 

The side quests in The Outer Worlds were one of the best parts of the game. They tell smaller stories about different characters, which made the overall game more interesting. It kept me engaged and it also made me want to play the game again to make sure I discovered all the little secrets of this world. 

Another great feature would be the choice on how to upgrade your character’s abilities. You choose the areas you want to progress in through a levelling system. You can choose from things like ranged weapon attacks, speech, and stealth. I personally chose to update my Speech and stealth as I enjoy being the witty character. I also wanted to avoid unnecessary combat. 

The game also has a companion system that allows you to meet NPCs, bond with them, and then add them to your party. You can increase that bond level and use it to your advantage in battle. Throughout the story, you can also upgrade and obtain weapons and armour. 

Verdict

The game as story, concept and play mechanics is great. It is one of those games that you want to play through multiple time to truly experience everything it has to offer. With that being said, the graphics are a big letdown. Around 5 hours in, your eyes will adjust to the graphics, but you will still feel like you would rather be playing it on another system. 

Related stories:
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
Dig deeper:
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Story image
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Story image
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Story image
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
Things are getting personal with Microsoft Teams
The new features are designed to enable Teams to be used as a central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay connected and organised, Microsoft states.More
Story image
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Stealth is also an important technique to perfect in this sequel because racing head-on to kill enemies will always lead to Ellie’s death. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Story image
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Research trials new way to stop voice spoofers in their tracks
“Voice spoofing attacks can be used to make purchases using a victim’s credit card details, control Internet of Things connected devices like smart appliances and give hackers unsolicited access to personal consumer data."More
Story image
2degrees unveils new infrastructure sharing agreement, passes $1b milestone
The company has revealed it has invested $1 billion into its network infrastructure, and has expanded on its venture with Spark and Vodafone to connect the country's rural areas.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand.More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Story image
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Apple's new watchOS 7 features handwashing detection, new watch faces
“watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”More
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working
Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.More
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
More stories