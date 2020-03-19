Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough

Vodafone has switched on additional 4G services across the Marlborough District, as the telecommunications provider continues to bring 4G services to New Zealanders around the country.

Vodafone says the new 4G cell site will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G. The new cell site is in Pelorus Bridge. This is the Rural Connectivity Group’s first cell-site in the Marlborough district.

Hans Neilson, chief executive officer of the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, says he welcomes the improved connectivity in the area, and says internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets, both for tourism and wine exports.

"Businesses in Marlborough tend to be very globally focused and for businesses operating in an increasingly digital world, mobile connectivity and digital services are so important to be able to thrive," he says.

"It’s fantastic that local businesses now have improved coverage in the area.”

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.

“For rural Aotearoa to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads," says Nisha.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” she explains.

Vodafone is working with rural broadband provider, Farmside to connect more New Zealanders. Farmside recently won ‘Best Rural Service Provider’ and ‘Best Wireless Broadband Provider’ at the 2019 Broadband Compare Awards.

Farmside general manager, Jason Sharp adds, “We don’t want to leave rural New Zealand behind - we want to bridge the digital divide, so we’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand.”

Vodafone New Zealand offers more than three million connections to consumer and business customers, and its existing mobile network covers 98.5% of where New Zealanders live, work and play. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies.