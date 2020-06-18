ng-nz logo
Story image

Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind

18 Jun 2020
Owen McCarthy
Share:

Simply plug into your router to protect and prevent your Internet-connected devices from being hacked.

Trend Micro is always innovating, it appears. I’ve enjoyed trialling some of their software, and have been impressed at the interface, the ease of finding my way around, and the features it provides that offer a reasonable degree of safety from malicious attacks from the outside world. 

Being childfree, I’m spared the sleepless nights of worry as to what those precious offspring are being exposed to. Your digitally native darlings face temptation, cyber-bullying and even darker threats at every turn in the information super-highway.

Trend Micro has announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security and extends the coverage to outside the home. This allows parental control features, including time limits, to go beyond the house to anywhere kids might travel, on their phone or tablet”.
 
Trend Micro Guardian:

  • Filters inappropriate web content
  • Blocks inappropriate websites on your child’s phone
  • Allows parents to monitor and receive alerts in real-time
  • Prevents attempts to remove or uninstall it from a device without authentication
  • Works on any network, across 4G/5G and WiFi

Trend Micro APAC consumer managing director Tim Falinski says, “Many parents have expressed to us their concern about their child’s internet access, both inside and outside the home. We developed the Trend Micro Guardian app to take the benefits of Home Network Security out the front door and help give parents peace-of-mind and the freedom for their kids to use their digital devices in a safe and responsible way.”

“Using an app gives parents extra visibility without being intrusive, helping them to manage their kids’ exposure to excess social media time, inappropriate content or tackle issues around cyberbullying. With widespread online access, as nearly 8 in 10 children in New Zealand have access to the internet when they want or need to, it’s important for parents to foster safe online activity.”

Users with a Home Network Security station (from RRP$199) and valid subscription can access the Trend Micro Guardian app, with all current customers being provided with this feature at no additional charge. The app is available via both Google Play and the Apple App Store, with parental access via the Home Network Security app.

Decades of teaching ICT taught me that our youngsters are adept at finding workarounds when sites are blocked. Trend Micro makes it almost impossible to remove its software unless you’re a parent that uses their favourite child’s name as a password on everything. In that case, nothing will save you from your stupidity. Let’s assume you’re a little savvier, and you’re concerned about keeping your loved ones safe. Trend Micro’s app will sit in the background and give you peace of mind that you can keep your home network and your mobile devices protected.

The cover even extends to smart home devices and gaming consoles. Parental control also gives you the ability to check up on the little angel’s online activity no matter where they roam.

Voice Control even allows you to pause internet access via Google Assistant or Alexa. You can even set time limits for your children, thus ensuring that not all their waking time is devoted to saving the galaxy. You can control everything from your own device, whether at home or elsewhere.

Related stories:
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
Dig deeper:
Story image
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Story image
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Story image
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Stealth is also an important technique to perfect in this sequel because racing head-on to kill enemies will always lead to Ellie’s death. More
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020
Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. More
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
More stories