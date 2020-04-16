Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days

New research has revealed that almost half of employers only created a work from home policy in the last 30 days.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise around the world, many countries and cities have implemented lockdown strategies forcing businesses to shut up shop. Employees across every industry are now working from home if able to.

The Remote Team research, would surveyed 600 people who began working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic, found 44% of respondents say that their employers only created work from home policy in the last 30 days.

According Toahin Boyda, chief executive officer and founder of Remote Team, that's it's too little, too late.

"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better," Boyda says.

"As a technologically advanced society, most businesses should feel confident with their ability to keep running as usual via remote work.

"With so many robust digital applications on the market that manage payroll, inventory, team communications, time tracking, digital document signing, and more, my hope for the future is that companies wont bat an eye when the next massive shift to remote work is required, because they will already be 100% prepared -- and 20 steps ahead."

Other results from Remote Team's survey include:

Of those who have lost their jobs, 50% are millennials

Of those who have lost their jobs, 36% are Gen Xers

Of those who have lost their jobs, 14% are Baby Boomers

63% of respondents are worried that their family members might be laid off or lost their jobs due to COVID-19

Of those working from home, 77% of respondents received secure devices or instructions on how to keep their devices secure

Of those working from home, 68% of respondents were provided secure VPNs for working at home.

There are 1,978,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 470,747 people recovered and 125,196 deaths.

New Zealand is currently in the third week of a four-week alert level four lock down, which requires all but essential works to stay home and for Kiwis to avoid travel unless essential. There are currently 1,072 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 628 people recovered from the virus, and nine deaths.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce if New Zealand moves out of level four lockdown on 20 April.