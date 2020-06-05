Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market

Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5G

"With 5G now live across large parts of New Zealand, we are hearing from Kiwis they want access to a greater range of devices so they can take advantage of the faster speeds and greater reliability evident in the next generation mobile network," says Vodafone consumer director Carolyn Luey.

"Vodafone customers can now access future technologies at an affordable price with these awesome and sophisticated smartphones," she says.

"5G is an exponential leap forward in speed and connectivity benefits that customers can experience on Vodafones live 5G network with OPPOs new range of devices, added to the data certainty of our Endless Data plans," Luey says.

"Starting from $799, these are the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market and were offering some generous add-ons for value-driven Kiwis including a free speaker and wireless ear buds to further entice technology enthusiasts."

Pre-orders of the new OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G with Interest Free on a $60 Endless Data Plan or above will get $900 of value in the package they receive. Customers will save $402 off with Interest Free, plus receive a free UE Boom 3 speaker (worth $279 RRP) and OPPO Enco Free Wireless Buds (worth $219 RRP) via redemption.

Business customers will also receive $900 of value when pre-ordering the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G, with Interest Free on Vodafone's Red+ Business Unlimited $69.56 (excl. GST) Open Term Plan.[3]

"The X2 Series features outstanding camera and video capabilities and aesthetically-pleasing design. While the Find X2 Lite ($799 RRP) shares many of the flagship features found on the Find X2 Pro ($1,899 RRP), the entry-level version is priced to make premium accessible to Kiwis," Luey says.

The Find X2 Pro 5G is available in Ceramic Black from 5 June 2020.

The Find X2 Lite 5G is available in two colours: Moonlight Black & Pearl White from 12 June 2020.

"We're also pleased to offer Kiwis the OPPO A72 4G smartphone, which will be available on 12 June for $499 in Vodafone stores a 4G option for customers at a time when New Zealand is transitioning from 4G to 5G," she adds.



Pricing and availability:

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

RRP $1,899 NZD

Colours: Ceramic Black

On-sale 5 June

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G

RRP $799 NZD

Colours: Moonlight Black & Pearl White

On-sale 12 June

OPPO A72 4G