ng-nz logo
Story image

Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year

01 May 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.

The move comes as the telecommunications provider gears up to further strengthen its 5G network as lockdown restrictions placed by the government continue to ease. The delay gives users an additional year of 5G for free.

“We remain incredibly committed to continuing to bring next generation mobile technology, 5G, to more New Zealanders and expanding our existing nationwide 5G network as soon as possible," says Carolyn Luey, consumer director at Vodafone New Zealand. 

"The pandemic has proven connectivity is more important than ever, and we want our customers to have access to the best network technology available," she says.

“To thank early adopters and existing customers for their loyalty, at a time when the discretionary spend of many New Zealanders is impacted, we have decided to delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for 5G for one year," Luey explains. 

"We also believe there will be a greater number of 5G-connected devices and handsets available by then."

The delay means his means existing Vodafone mobile customers can get 5G for free for another year, and then to access 5G from 1 July 2021 they can purchase a 5G add-on for $10 per connection, per month (or the equivalent Prepay term). 

 “We’re proud to be investing in New Zealand’s next generation mobile infrastructure, and we are confident of the additional value that 5G will deliver as more and more amazing 5G applications emerge, says Luey.

Vodafone New Zealand launched 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown back in December 2019 and is the first and currently the only New Zealand company to operate a 5G mobile network.

Last week the company provided an update on how its network was coping with increased demand for connectivity as New Zealand neared the end of alert level 4 lockdown. 

The report highlighted the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.

Compared to pre-lockdown levels, voice call usage had risen the most at 60%, with mobile & fixed data increasing 20%, and rural broadband (RBI) rising 25% for on-peak and 40% for off-peak.

The number of Vodafone NZ video conferences rose 688%, while demand for international roaming decreased by 99%.

Vodafone New Zealand offers more than 3 million connections to consumer and business customers, and its existing mobile network have a coverage rate 98.5%. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and is now a partner market in the Vodafone Group.

Related stories:
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
Dig deeper:
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
Story image
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Story image
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Story image
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
Story image
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Story image
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Story image
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home."More
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.More
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
More stories