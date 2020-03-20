Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans

Vodafone NZ yesterday announced its new package plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing measures to support customers impacted by the outbreak.

“These are unprecedented times. It’s clear the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is profound and long-lasting,” says Vodafone NZ chief executive officer Jason Paris.

“More than ever, online connectivity for social connectedness and business productivity is an essential service, and our networks are life-lines.

“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”

Vodafone NZ’s COVID-19 Care Plan includes:

Broadband data certainty. The removal of data caps from data-capped Broadband plans for consumers and small to medium-sized businesses until at least the end of June 2020



Mobile data certainty. Eligible Consumer Pay Monthly mobile customers with data-caps to be actively encouraged towards Endless Data plans (which also include endless texts and minutes to AU and NZ numbers).



No COVID-19 related disconnections or late fees. Temporary measures to protect customers in financial hardship from Covid-19 over at least the next six months.



Worry-free remote learning for all. Helping families by zero-rating Government guided education and health sites to support responses to Covid-19.



Ensuring capacity. Vodafone NZ has added extra capacity to fixed, broadband and mobile networks to cope with the extra demand as more people work from home and will actively monitor network performance.

“Customers are telling us that, right now, they don’t want the additional worry of data constraints or the fear of disconnection, so our initial COVID-19 Care plan is aimed at addressing those concerns.

The first stage of Vodafone NZ’s Covid-19 Care plan includes: