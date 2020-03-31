Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
The announcements follows the Telecommunications Forum confirmation last week that industry players would be opening non-contact stores.
The 45 outlets will be located around the country, from Whangarei to Invercargill. The will be open for three hours daily for pre-booked appointments only to fulfil pre-specified requests.
The will limited hours are designed to support customers as Essential Connectivity Hubs, which includes getting or remaining online via mobile and broadband devices.
"Vodafone is aiming to keep New Zealanders connected during this challenging time for all. We know connectivity is incredibly important as a lifeline to the outside world while we're stuck indoors and away from friends and extended family," says Carolyn Luey, consumer director at Vodafone New Zealand.
"Our Essential Connectivity Hubs will provide key services including new or replacement SIM cards, mobile phones and home broadband modems," she says.
"We will continue to prioritise the health of our people and customers first and foremost, so we will be implementing a range of precautionary safety measures within these hubs."
The Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs will be open only to existing customers with pre-booked appointments. They will include no customer interactions, and payments will need to be completed by the customer over the phone via credit card before visiting the hub.
The hubs will operate every day throughout the lockdown from Monday 30 March onwards, opening between 11am to 2pm.
Customers can book appointments via an online portal, which will connect them via phone to a representative from the store who will agree on a time for the customer to visit.
Appointments will be spaced out a 30-minute intervals to ensure customers do not come in close contact. Products and paperwork will be passed through the door, or under roller door, with the customer asked to stand three meters away at all times to ensure no contact occurs.
The full list of Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs includes:
- Vodafone Whangarei, Okara Shopping Centre, 4 Port Road, Whangarei
- Vodafone Warkworth, Winscombe Mall, Queen Street, Warkworth
- Vodafone St Lukes - Auckland, St Lukes Mall, Mt Albert
- Vodafone Ponsonby - Auckland, 302 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
- Vodafone Newmarket - Auckland, 201-203 Broadway, Newmarket
- Vodafone Lynnmall - Auckland, Shop 65 Lynnmall Shopping Mall, New Lynn
- Vodafone Sylvia Park - Auckland, Shop N058A, Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, Mt Wellington
- Vodafone Botany Downs - Auckland, 28 Town Centre Drive, Botany Downs
- Vodafone Manukau Supa Centre - Auckland, Kiosk Q, Manukau Supa Centre, 72 Cavendish Drive, Manukau
- Vodafone Pukekohe, 103 King Street, Pukekohe
- Vodafone Takanini, Unit 15, 30 Walters Road, Takanini
- Vodafone Cambridge, Unit E, Centreway Arcase, 60 Victoria Street
- Cambridge, Vodafone The Base, Shop R21A, Te Awa, The Base, Hamilton
- Vodafone Te Awamutu, 1/119 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu CBD
- Vodafone Wanganui, 61A Victoria Avenue, Wanganui
- Vodafone Tauranga Crossing, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauranga Crossing, Tauranga
- Vodafone Tauranga - Devonport Rd, 59 Devonport Rd, Tauranga
- Vodafone Whakatane, 232 The Strand, Whakatane
- Vodafone Matamata, 74 Arawa Street, Matamata
- Vodafone Hastings, 209 Russell Street, Hastings
- Vodafone Napier, Shop 6, 1 Dickens Street, Napier
- Vodafone Palmerston North, Shop 24, 84 The Square, Palmerston North
- Vodafone New Plymouth, 11 Gill Street, New Plymouth
- Vodafone Masterton, 191 Queen St, Masterton
- Vodafone Gisborne, 2 Peel Street, Gisborne
- Vodafone Taupo, 5 Horomatangi Street, Taupo
- Vodafone Queensgate, Shop 210, Level 1, Westfield Queensgate Mall, Lower Hutt
- Vodafone Lambton Quay, 358 Lambton Quay, Wellington
- Vodafone Blenheim, 96 Market Street, Blenheim
- Vodafone Motueka, 230B High Street, Motueka
- Vodafone Nelson, Cnr Trafalgar Street & Bridge Street, Trafalgar
- Vodafone Riccarton Mall - Christchurch, Shop 25, Westfield Mall, 129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton
- Vodafone Hornby - Christchurch, Shop T31, The Hub, 398 Main South Road, Hornby
- Vodafone The Palms - Christchurch, Shop 41, The Palms Mall, 19/21 Marshland Road, Shirley
- Vodafone Cashel St - Christchurch, 124 Cashel St, Christchurch
- Vodafone Ashburton, Shop 3 Homeslee Square, Cnr Burnett & East Streets, 7700 Ashburton, Ashburton
- Vodafone Rangiora, Unit 3/15 Ashley Street, Rangiora
- Vodafone Timaru, 288 Stafford Street, Timaru
- Vodafone Oamaru, 150 Thames Street, Oamaru
- Vodafone Dunedin, 285 George Street, Dunedin
- Vodafone Queenstown, 42 Beach Street, Queenstown
- Vodafone Frankton, 19 Grant Road, Queenstown
- Vodafone Wanaka, Shop 3, Ground Floor, Waldmel Centre, 123 Ardmore Street, Wanaka
- Vodafone Invercargill, Unit 3, 20 Don Street, Invercargill