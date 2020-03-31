ng-nz logo
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown

31 Mar 2020
Shannon Williams
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. 

The announcements follows the Telecommunications Forum confirmation last week that industry players would be opening non-contact stores.

The 45 outlets will be located around the country, from Whangarei to Invercargill. The will be open for three hours daily for pre-booked appointments only to fulfil pre-specified requests. 

The will limited hours are designed to support customers as Essential Connectivity Hubs, which includes getting or remaining online via mobile and broadband devices.

"Vodafone is aiming to keep New Zealanders connected during this challenging time for all. We know connectivity is incredibly important as a lifeline to the outside world while we're stuck indoors and away from friends and extended family," says Carolyn Luey, consumer director at Vodafone New Zealand.

"Our Essential Connectivity Hubs will provide key services including new or replacement SIM cards, mobile phones and home broadband modems," she says.

"We will continue to prioritise the health of our people and customers first and foremost, so we will be implementing a range of precautionary safety measures within these hubs."

The Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs will be open only to existing customers with pre-booked appointments. They will include no customer interactions, and payments will need to be completed by the customer over the phone via credit card before visiting the hub. 

The hubs will operate every day throughout the lockdown from Monday 30 March onwards, opening between 11am to 2pm.

Customers can book appointments via an online portal, which will connect them via phone to a representative from the store who will agree on a time for the customer to visit.

 Appointments will be spaced out a 30-minute intervals to ensure customers do not come in close contact. Products and paperwork will be passed through the door, or under roller door, with the customer asked to stand three meters away at all times to ensure no contact occurs.

The full list of Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs includes:

  • Vodafone Whangarei, Okara Shopping Centre, 4 Port Road, Whangarei
  • Vodafone Warkworth, Winscombe Mall, Queen Street, Warkworth
  • Vodafone St Lukes - Auckland, St Lukes Mall, Mt Albert
  • Vodafone Ponsonby - Auckland, 302 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
  • Vodafone Newmarket - Auckland, 201-203 Broadway, Newmarket
  • Vodafone Lynnmall - Auckland, Shop 65 Lynnmall Shopping Mall, New Lynn
  • Vodafone Sylvia Park - Auckland, Shop N058A, Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, Mt Wellington
  • Vodafone Botany Downs - Auckland, 28 Town Centre Drive, Botany Downs
  • Vodafone Manukau Supa Centre - Auckland, Kiosk Q, Manukau Supa Centre, 72 Cavendish Drive, Manukau
  • Vodafone Pukekohe, 103 King Street, Pukekohe
  • Vodafone Takanini, Unit 15, 30 Walters Road, Takanini
  • Vodafone Cambridge, Unit E, Centreway Arcase, 60 Victoria Street
  • Cambridge, Vodafone The Base, Shop R21A, Te Awa, The Base, Hamilton
  • Vodafone Te Awamutu, 1/119 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu CBD
  • Vodafone Wanganui, 61A Victoria Avenue, Wanganui
  • Vodafone Tauranga Crossing, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauranga Crossing, Tauranga
  • Vodafone Tauranga - Devonport Rd, 59 Devonport Rd, Tauranga
  • Vodafone Whakatane, 232 The Strand, Whakatane
  • Vodafone Matamata, 74 Arawa Street, Matamata
  • Vodafone Hastings, 209 Russell Street, Hastings
  • Vodafone Napier, Shop 6, 1 Dickens Street, Napier
  • Vodafone Palmerston North, Shop 24, 84 The Square, Palmerston North
  • Vodafone New Plymouth, 11 Gill Street, New Plymouth
  • Vodafone Masterton, 191 Queen St, Masterton
  • Vodafone Gisborne, 2 Peel Street, Gisborne
  • Vodafone Taupo, 5 Horomatangi Street, Taupo
  • Vodafone Queensgate, Shop 210, Level 1, Westfield Queensgate Mall, Lower Hutt
  • Vodafone Lambton Quay, 358 Lambton Quay, Wellington
  • Vodafone Blenheim, 96 Market Street, Blenheim
  • Vodafone Motueka, 230B High Street, Motueka
  • Vodafone Nelson, Cnr Trafalgar Street & Bridge Street, Trafalgar
  • Vodafone Riccarton Mall - Christchurch, Shop 25, Westfield Mall, 129 Riccarton Road, Riccarton
  • Vodafone Hornby - Christchurch, Shop T31, The Hub, 398 Main South Road, Hornby
  • Vodafone The Palms - Christchurch, Shop 41, The Palms Mall, 19/21 Marshland Road, Shirley
  • Vodafone Cashel St - Christchurch, 124 Cashel St, Christchurch
  • Vodafone Ashburton, Shop 3 Homeslee Square, Cnr Burnett & East Streets, 7700 Ashburton, Ashburton
  • Vodafone Rangiora, Unit 3/15 Ashley Street, Rangiora
  • Vodafone Timaru, 288 Stafford Street, Timaru
  • Vodafone Oamaru, 150 Thames Street, Oamaru
  • Vodafone Dunedin, 285 George Street, Dunedin
  • Vodafone Queenstown, 42 Beach Street, Queenstown
  • Vodafone Frankton, 19 Grant Road, Queenstown
  • Vodafone Wanaka, Shop 3, Ground Floor, Waldmel Centre, 123 Ardmore Street, Wanaka
  • Vodafone Invercargill, Unit 3, 20 Don Street, Invercargill

 

Dig deeper:
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts
The popular face-to-face video hosting service has been accused of hacking users' other accounts, a claim Houseparty disputes.More
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
How to manage company communication throughout a lockdown
As we enter alert level 4 and lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication between remote-working staff is critical to ensuring business continuity.More
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
