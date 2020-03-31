Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown

Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The announcements follows the Telecommunications Forum confirmation last week that industry players would be opening non-contact stores.

The 45 outlets will be located around the country, from Whangarei to Invercargill. The will be open for three hours daily for pre-booked appointments only to fulfil pre-specified requests.

The will limited hours are designed to support customers as Essential Connectivity Hubs, which includes getting or remaining online via mobile and broadband devices.

"Vodafone is aiming to keep New Zealanders connected during this challenging time for all. We know connectivity is incredibly important as a lifeline to the outside world while we're stuck indoors and away from friends and extended family," says Carolyn Luey, consumer director at Vodafone New Zealand.

"Our Essential Connectivity Hubs will provide key services including new or replacement SIM cards, mobile phones and home broadband modems," she says.

"We will continue to prioritise the health of our people and customers first and foremost, so we will be implementing a range of precautionary safety measures within these hubs."

The Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs will be open only to existing customers with pre-booked appointments. They will include no customer interactions, and payments will need to be completed by the customer over the phone via credit card before visiting the hub.

The hubs will operate every day throughout the lockdown from Monday 30 March onwards, opening between 11am to 2pm.

Customers can book appointments via an online portal, which will connect them via phone to a representative from the store who will agree on a time for the customer to visit.

Appointments will be spaced out a 30-minute intervals to ensure customers do not come in close contact. Products and paperwork will be passed through the door, or under roller door, with the customer asked to stand three meters away at all times to ensure no contact occurs.

The full list of Vodafone Essential Connectivity Hubs includes: