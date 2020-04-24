ng-nz logo
Story image

Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic

24 Apr 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Internet use is continuing to spike as New Zealand heads towards the end of the COVID-19 level four lockdown. 

Tony Baird, wholesale & infrastructure director at Vodafone NZ, says this week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown and into alert level 3.

Baird says that while the Prime Minister's daily 1pm press conference regularly draws crowds, the 4pm announcement on Monday 20 April hit another high.

On top of the usual +20% increased mobile data and VodafoneTV baseline (vs pre-lockdown levels), Vodafone saw an 82% increase in VodafoneTV traffic, compared to previous Mondays at 4pm for the month of April. It witnessed a 17% increase in mobile data traffic, compared to other Mondays at 4pm during lockdown, and a 10% increase in Facebook traffic at 4pm, compared to 4pm traffic for the previous week.

"While the past four weeks have been challenging in many ways, we are pleased to be able to keep New Zealanders connected. I have been proud at how well the Vodafone phone and internet networks have held up, and as an essential service that's needed now more than ever before it has all been worth it, despite the increased costs and strains it has placed on our operations," Baird says.

"To ensure our networks run smoothly during the day when most people are online for working, learning or playing, we instead have been undertaking maintenance and upgrade works overnight. This has meant many late nights for our engineering teams," he says.

"While level 3 will herald a slight easing of restrictions, we are aware that all New Zealand businesses are adjusting to a digitally focused world longer term," says Baird. 

"While we don't yet know all the specific impacts, we appreciate the financial impacts across industries will be significant and we know we will never regret taking big early steps to protect the health of our people, customers and our business, as well as our country more broadly."

Vodafone says on average, voice calls have been up 60%, while mobile and fixed data usage has risen 20%. Rural broadband (RBI) has been up 25% (on-peak) and +40% (off-peak). International roaming has decreased 99%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has installed a 4G and 5G capable moveable cell site (a cell site on wheels, or COW) at Middlemore Hospital. This helped boost coverage in the area, which is essential for both the hospital staff as well as patients and their whanau.

"As we head towards the final days of level 4 lockdown, and the Anzac long weekend commemorating the heroes and heroines of our past, it's a great time to pick up the phone or use a video calling app to connect with friends and family," says Baird. "Now, more than ever, we hope you stay connected digitally."

 

Related stories:
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Newzoo has revealed that it has adjusted its previous estimate for worldwide esports as a result of the cancellation of big-ticket events.More
Story image
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Story image
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
Story image
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
Story image
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Story image
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
Story image
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Story image
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Story image
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Story image
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
Story image
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home."More
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.More
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge calls on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services to support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world's most vulnerable areas.More
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
More stories