Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ

31 Jan 2020
Sara Barker
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.

Vodafone says that the key benefits of 4G Calling, or 4G VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution), include reduced background noise on voice calls and quicker call connection – as well as fewer interruptions if a phone call comes in while streaming content.

Vodafone first rolled out 4G Calling on Auckland’s North Shore in June 2019, and the company has now finished its nationwide upgrade programme. RBI2 sites are now designed to support 4G Calling as they are switched on.

4G Calling is available to Vodafone customers on a wide range of devices including newer Samsung models, as well as a Huawei Model, Vodafone model, and the iPhone 6 and later. 

"We know call reliability and sound quality is incredibly important to our customers, so we are pleased 4G Calling is now installed widely around the country. We even managed to complete our upgrade program three months ahead of schedule,” says Vodafone New Zealand head of platforms Sharina Nisha.

“A key benefit of 4G Calling is it can reduce disruption if you are streaming video or downloading content when a call comes in, so 4G and 5G data speeds will be maintained.”

"This is part of our broader 5G technology upgrade program, bringing world-leading network technology to New Zealand. VoLTE-enabled devices will stay on 4G rather than drop to 3G or 2G to make calls – and our 4G Calling service can seamlessly transition to 3G if required, which means Vodafone customers can expect call continuity and a smooth experience.”

4G Calling is supported by technology partner Nokia, and delivers a key part of Vodafone’s voice evolution strategy.

How to enable 4G Calling

  • First of all, check whether you are within a 4G Calling/VoLTE coverage area, using Vodafone’s 4G coverage map. Vodafone will continue to roll out VoLTE, so if you are not within coverage yet, keep checking.
  • Next, check whether your phone supports VoLTE. A list of supported devices is below.
    • For iPhone users, that includes models from iPhone 6 and newer, all the way up to iPhone 11.
    • For Android users, that includes phones like Galaxy S9 and newer.
  • Next, you'll need to update your firmware. You can prompt this update yourself.
  • Finally, you need to enable VoLTE in your phone settings.

Currently, Apple phone users will need to switch VoLTE on manually, under Settings>Mobile>Mobile Data Options>Enable 4G Voice and Data. 

For Samsung handset users, VoLTE is set to be default on for VoLTE capable devices, so customers with an S9 or S10 will see “VoLTE” on the top of their screen.

VoLTE capable phones and devices

  • Apple – iPhone 6 and newer models (iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, SE, X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max, 8, 8 Plus, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max)
  • Huawei – B525
  • Mobiwire – Ogima
  • Samsung – Galaxy A10, A20, A50, A51, A90 5G, Fold (4G), Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 8, Note 9, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, J5 Pro
  • Vodafone - Vodafone Smart X9.

Recently supplied B525 modems will receive a firmware upgrade over the network, with no intervention required by customers.
 

