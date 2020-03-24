ng-nz logo
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase

24 Mar 2020
Shannon Williams
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to utilise digital customer service methods before picking up the phone, as it looks at ways to reduce reliance on its call centre staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing our utmost to respond to the ever-changing landscape around the COVID-19 pandemic," Antony Welton, customer operations director, Vodafone NZ says.

"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes," he says.

In response, the telecommunications provider says New Zealanders should look at other ways to contact customer support staff before calling the customer service line.

Digital channels include our My Vodafone app, online chatbot TOBi, website and chat – as well as social media channels, particularly Facebook and Twitter, which have recently extended their hours to be available from 8am-9pm.

“If you can use a digital way of contacting us instead of calling in the first instance then please do. We have a great website and newly relaunched My Vodafone app as a first port of call," says Welton.

“We have major call centres in different offices in New Zealand and India, and a small specialist customer care team in the Philippines – and while we’re able to redirect work and calls for some customers between them, we are also planning for future impacts including what we can expect will be further increased restrictions on movement in cities worldwide." he explains.

Welton says Vodafone is expecting call wait times to increase over the coming weekend after India's recent announcement of a Janata Curfew on Sunday 22 March.

A Janata curfew is a concept introduced by the Prime Minister of India, asking all citizens of India to observe curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday, 22 March, to help reduce community spreading of coronavirus disease in India.

"Urgent queries such as service restorations or medical emergencies need to be prioritised," Welton added.

 “Our greatest focus has to be the safety and wellbeing of our team – so we will continue to prioritise this and are unapologetically taking a conservative approach to health matters.

 “From a retail store perspective, depending on how the situation evolves we may need to close specific stores to deal with staff shortages due to Vodafone NZ asking certain staff to self-isolate in our ultra-cautious approach to COVID-19," he says.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers and encourage people to visit our online store for home delivery across Aotearoa.”

Dig deeper:
Story image
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Story image
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
