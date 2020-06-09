World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed

London has been named as the most internet-friendly travel destination by a new study from Business Fibre.

The company analysed the 31 most popular travel destinations to reveal what city was the most internet-friendly, as well as to find out what cities were leading the way in regards to 5G.

The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds.

"It's great to see such a diversity in the locations of the most internet-friendly cities, with Asia being the leading continent with five countries ranking in the top ten list," says Ian Wright, founder of Business Fibre.

"With London being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, its brilliant that takes the top spot as the most internet-friendly city, as well as consistently ranking highly for the work its doing to launch 5G," he says.

"As technology continues to advance, it is likely that upload and download times will become faster, as well as other metrics emerging that will be critical to cities being internet-friendly."

The top 10 most internet-friendly cities are:

1 London, UK

2 Tokyo, Japan

3 Paris, France

4 Singapore

5 New York City, USA

6 Amsterdam, Holland

7 Barcelona, Spain

8 Bangkok, Thailand

9 Seoul, South Korea

10 Osaka, Japan

London, UK takes the top spot, showing off the second-highest number of free wifi spots at 688,126, and holding the highest number of restaurants with free wifi at 3,981. This is over 1,000 more than Paris, France, which comes in at second place with 2,750.

Within the top 10 most internet-friendly cities, five are based in Asia including Singapore, Bangkok, and Osaka, with Japan holding two cities in the top list. In Europe, four out of 10 destinations are ranked as the most internet-friendly, including Amsterdam and Barcelona, both taking the top spot for the fastest upload speed (Amsterdam - 44.87mps) and download speed (Barcelona - 59.23mps). New York City is the only location ranking in the top internet-friendly cities in America, ranking fifth overall.

The cost of data is something many travellers consider when landing in a new country, and for those on a budget, Mumbai, India is the top country in the world for cheap internet costs, charging just 8.24. Prague, Czech Republic ranks as the cheapest country in Europe for data, costing 17.72, which is still over double the cost of Mumbai. Dubai charges the most for its internet data, out of all the countries researched, at a whopping 81.09, which is nearly 10 times that of Mumbai.

Which cities are leading the way with 5G?

5G, the fifth generation of wireless communication technology is set to take the world by storm, with many companies and countries already launching this to the public.

The top five cities include:

Seoul, South Korea - 83 networks available Los Angeles, USA - 40 networks available London, UK - 35 networks available Miami, USA - 14 networks available Las Vegas, USA - 13 networks available

Seoul takes the lead with the highest number of 5G networks available at 83. London ranks third with 35. Interestingly, three out of the top five cities with the highest number of 5G networks are based in the US, but when it comes to the most internet-friendly cities, the Big Apple is the only one that appears in the top 10.